Bears vs. Chargers: Sunday Night Football

The NFL Week 8 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears (2-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4).

The Bears lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-6, and have won two of the three most-recent meetings. However, they last faced off back in 2019, with the Chargers winning in Chicago by just one point, 17-16.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglefood, CA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 83 (CHI), 85 (LAC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (CHI), 227 (LAC)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Chicago Bears: +9.5 (+370)

Los Angeles Chargers: -9.5 (-485)

Over/under: 46 points

