Now that the Week 8 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options, including the Bengals off a bye against the 49ers and the Chiefs and Broncos playing in a blizzard. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 8 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

You can check out 506sports to see which games are being broadcast in your area, but people will get the Bengals vs. 49ers [RED on the map] on CBS.

Check below for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 8 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, October 29

CLEVELAND BROWNS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (CLE), 83 (SEA) | XM: 385 (CLE), 226 (SEA)

BALTIMORE RAVENS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Chris Lewis, Ross Tucker, Justin Walters

Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (BAL), 85 (ART) | XM: 384 (BAL), 225 (ARI)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (KC), 109 (DEN) | XM: 386 (KC), 227 (DEN)

CINCINNATI BENGALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ers

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Radio: SIRIUS: 113 (CIN), 82 (SF) | XM: 387 (CIN), 228 (SF)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 8 late games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the Sunday Night Football thread to be posted later today.