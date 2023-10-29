Now that the Week 8 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options, including the Bengals off a bye against the 49ers and the Chiefs and Broncos playing in a blizzard. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 8 Eagles fan rooting guide.
Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.
You can check out 506sports to see which games are being broadcast in your area, but people will get the Bengals vs. 49ers [RED on the map] on CBS.
Check below for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 8 late games.
Sunday, October 29
CLEVELAND BROWNS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (CLE), 83 (SEA) | XM: 385 (CLE), 226 (SEA)
BALTIMORE RAVENS at ARIZONA CARDINALS
Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Chris Lewis, Ross Tucker, Justin Walters
Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (BAL), 85 (ART) | XM: 384 (BAL), 225 (ARI)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS
Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (KC), 109 (DEN) | XM: 386 (KC), 227 (DEN)
CINCINNATI BENGALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ers
Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Radio: SIRIUS: 113 (CIN), 82 (SF) | XM: 387 (CIN), 228 (SF)
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 8 late games here in the comment section.
