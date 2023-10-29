 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Eagles vs. Commanders Week 8: Fourth quarter scores updates

After the third quarter, the Eagles and Commanders are tied at 17 points each.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2023 Week 8 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders game on Sunday afternoon. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

4Q - 1:01 [Eagles 38, Commanders 31]: Commanders scored on a drive with big plays ending in a touchdown on a 26-yard pass to Jamison Crowder by Sam Howell.

4Q - 1:50 [Eagles 38, Commander 24]: D’Andre Swift scored the first rushing TD for the Eagles late in the fourth quarter.

4Q - 7:17 [Eagles 31, Commanders 24]: Julio Jones scored his first TD as an Eagle on an 8-yard pass by Jalen Hurts.

4Q - 8:47 [Eagles 24, Commanders 24]: Jalen Hurts finally gets DeVonta Smith on a big 38-yard pass for a touchdown.

4Q - 12:03 [Eagles 17, Commanders 24]: Sam Howell connected with Logan Thomas on a seven-yard pass for a touchdown, taking the lead.

3Q - 4:22 [Eagles 17, Commanders 17]: Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a 25-yard touchdown, the WR’s second of the day.

2Q - 0:01 [Eagles, 10, Commanders 17]: The Commanders extended their lead with a huge 61-yard field goal just before halftime.

2Q - 0:34 [Eagles 10, Commanders 14]: The Eagles were able to get into the endzone before halftime with a 16-yard pass by Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown for a touchdown.

2Q - 12:40 [Eagles 3, Commanders 14]: Sam Howell connected with Jahan Dotson on a deep 21-yard pass for Washington’s second TD of the day.

1Q - 2:11 [Eagles 3, Commanders 7]: The Eagles were forced to settle for a long 51-yard field goal by Jake Elliott to get on the board.

1Q - 7:13 [Eagles 0, Commanders 7]: Sam Howell threw a 26-yard pass to Terry McLaurin for the first points of the game.

