Eagles vs. Commanders Week 8: Second quarter scores updates

After the first quarter, the Eagles trail to the Commanders in a score of 3 to 7.

By Alexis Chassen
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

This is your second quarter thread for the 2023 Week 8 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders game on Sunday afternoon. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

2Q - 0:01 [Eagles, 10, Commanders 17]: The Commanders extended their lead with a huge 61-yard field goal just before halftime.

2Q - 0:34 [Eagles 10, Commanders 14]: The Eagles were able to get into the endzone before halftime with a 16-yard pass by Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown for a touchdown.

2Q - 12:40 [Eagles 3, Commanders 14]: Sam Howell connected with Jahan Dotson on a deep 21-yard pass for Washington’s second TD of the day.

1Q - 2:11 [Eagles 3, Commanders 7]: The Eagles were forced to settle for a long 51-yard field goal by Jake Elliott to get on the board.

1Q - 7:13 [Eagles 0, Commanders 7]: Sam Howell threw a 26-yard pass to Terry McLaurin for the first points of the game.

[Stay tuned: This section will be updated with each scoring change.]

TWITTER UPDATES

