Report: Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee for weeks

There’s been a lot of speculation about how severe Jalen Hurts’ knee injury is after the QB was seen wearing a brace in the second half against the Dolphins. Jay Glazer said on Sunday’s pregame broadcast that the Eagles quarterback has actually been dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee for week. Hurts took a helmet to that same knee in Week 7, which prompted the knee brace.

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee according to Jay Glazer pic.twitter.com/bu9d5biFZp — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 29, 2023

As Glazer notes, Hurts has been playing through it and didn’t miss any practices, which is why he never showed up on the injury report.

During the first half against the Dolphins, there were a lot of comments about how Hurts didn’t look completely comfortable taking off and running, and when he did, there wasn’t quite the same burst. Now, with a little more information, we know the reason why.

Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni hedged the QB’s availability for the Commanders game earlier in the week, but when he didn’t pop up on the injury report, it was obvious that he wasn’t going to miss their Week 8 divisional game.