Jordan Davis is ACTIVE for Eagles at Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders.

The following six Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Bradley Roby, Patrick Johnson, Moro Ojomo, Tanner McKee, Rashaad Penny, and Albert Okwuegbunam.

The big news is that Jordan Davis is officially ACTIVE after being ruled questionable to play on the final injury report. Davis suffered a hamstring injury during practice leading up to today’s game. It seemed like he was a game-time decision since the Eagles worked him out during pregame warmups. Good to see he’s able to go. And the Eagles keeping Ojomo inactive seems to speak to their confidence in Davis being able to hold up.

Roby was ruled out on the final injury report. The Eagles could look to rotate Josiah Scott and Eli Ricks at nickel cornerback once again.

Kevin Byard is officially ACTIVE for his Eagles debut. It’ll be interesting to see what his snap count looks like. Will the Eagles have him play 100% of the snaps from the jump or might there be a rotation with Sydney Brown involved?

Under the NFL’s third quarterback rule, McKee is allowed to play if both Jalen Hurts AND Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

CB Bradley Roby - Injury.

LB Patrick Johnson - Third SAM LB.

DT Moro Ojomo - Seventh DT.

RB Rashaad Penny - Fourth RB.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam - Fourth TE.

QB Tanner McKee* - Third QB.

Washington Commanders Inactive List

Curtis Samuel is notably active for the Commanders after being ruled questionable to play. The Washington wide receiver was said to be a game-time decision.

CB Christian Holmes

DE Andre Jones Jr.

DE KJ Henry

OT Trent Scott

TE Curtis Hodges

TE Cole Turner

WR Mitchell Tinsley