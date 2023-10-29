Eagles vs. Commanders Week 8 game preview and predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to truly blow a team out this season. (They came close in Week 3 but they were only up 10 at half in that game and won by just 14.)

That changes today. The Eagles are going to wallop the Washington Commanders.

How could I possibly say that after they took the Birds to overtime in the last meeting?

Much has changed since that matchup. The Eagles are figuring things out and trending in the right direction. The Commanders are falling apart.

Washington entered Week 4 with a 2-1 record coming off a blowout loss. They were angry and still had hope of doing something this season. Now they’re 3-4 with the feeling that the year is slipping out of their control. They managed to score a measly seven points (helped by the benefit of a short field after a muffed punt) against the New York Giants last weekend.

The Commanders also benefited from a number of breaks going their way the first time they played the Eagles. It’s hard to believe they’re going to get so fortunate again.

And so I see the Birds’ defensive line capitalizing on an offensive line that’s allowed the most sacks in the NFL this season. The Eagles are going to take the ball away and give their offense extra opportunities to score.

Poll Will the Eagles beat the Commanders? Yes

No vote view results 90% Yes (222 votes)

9% No (24 votes) 246 votes total Vote Now

For more, check out BGN’s weekly NFL game predictions and NFL picks against the spread.

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 31 to 13, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: The Eagles sack Sam Howell at least 10 times.

Your predictions:

Check out the odds for this week’s game at DraftKings Sportsbook, and leave your own score predictions in the comments.