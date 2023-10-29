NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 8

Before the eighth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 8 games.

My overall record so far is 58-47-1 after going 6-7 last week. The BGN community is slightly ahead at 61-44-1.

NFL WEEK 8 GAMES

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-7) at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: These are two teams trending in different directions since last playing in Week 4. The Eagles have been figuring things out while the Commanders have been falling apart. Washington had a lot of breaks go their way in the last matchup and it seems unlikely that they’ll be that fortunate again. The Eagles’ pass rush is primed to feast on Sam Howell. This is my Lock Of The Week for this week’s episode of TGIFootball on The SB Nation NFL Show. I’m 6-1 in my locks this season after going 14-7 last year. PICK: Eagles -7

Poll Which bet do you like more? Eagles -7

Commanders +7 vote view results 79% Eagles -7 (107 votes)

20% Commanders +7 (27 votes) 134 votes total Vote Now

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-8): The Pats played over their head last week. The Dolphins will bounce back after getting a bit healthier. PICK: Dolphins -8

Poll Which bet do you like more? Patriots +8

Dolphins -8 vote view results 24% Patriots +8 (28 votes)

75% Dolphins -8 (88 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-2.5) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Counting on the Steelers’ offense isn’t a great feeling. But it’s just so hard to bet against Mike Tomlin as a home dog. PICK: Steelers +2.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Jaguars -2.5

Steelers +2.5 vote view results 70% Jaguars -2.5 (81 votes)

29% Steelers +2.5 (34 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

LOS ANGELES RAMS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-6.5): The Cowboys will win the game but the unstoppable Puka Nacua will help the Rams keep it close to cover the spread. PICK: Rams +6.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Rams +6.5

Cowboys -6.5 vote view results 63% Rams +6.5 (72 votes)

36% Cowboys -6.5 (42 votes) 114 votes total Vote Now

NEW YORK JETS (-3) at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Giants are banged up while the Jets are coming off their bye. The Jets’ strong defensive front should be able to take advantage of a weak offensive line. PICK: Jets -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Jets -3

Giants +3 vote view results 84% Jets -3 (90 votes)

15% Giants +3 (16 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

HOUSTON TEXANS (-3.5) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: C.J. Stroud has looked better than Bryce Young to this point. What have the Panthers done to earn benefit of the doubt? PICK: Texans -3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Texans -3.5

Panthers +3.5 vote view results 81% Texans -3.5 (81 votes)

19% Panthers +3.5 (19 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-1) at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Vikings are coming off a short week, sure, but it’s a bit surprising they’re not favored by more. Their ceiling is undeniably higher than any ceiling we’ve seen from the Packers this year. PICK: Vikings -1

Poll Which bet do you like more? Vikings -1

Packers +1 vote view results 77% Vikings -1 (77 votes)

22% Packers +1 (22 votes) 99 votes total Vote Now

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-2) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Saints are in disarray while the Colts have shown moxie. The line almost feels too good to be true, which makes me nervous. We also saw Gardner Minshew specifically struggle against the Saints last year. But I’ll still side with the home dog. PICK: Colts +2

Poll Which bet do you like more? Saints -2

Colts +2 vote view results 31% Saints -2 (30 votes)

68% Colts +2 (66 votes) 96 votes total Vote Now

ATLANTA FALCONS (-2.5) at TENNESSEE TITANS: The Titans are sellers ahead of the deadline for a reason. PICK: Falcons -2.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Falcons -2.5

Titans +2.5 vote view results 73% Falcons -2.5 (65 votes)

26% Titans +2.5 (23 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

CLEVELAND BROWNS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-4): The Browns’ defense has the ability to keep it close and cover the spread. PICK: Browns +4

Poll Which bet do you like more? Browns +4

Seahawks -4 vote view results 40% Browns +4 (33 votes)

59% Seahawks -4 (48 votes) 81 votes total Vote Now

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-7) at DENVER BRONCOS: Snow can’t stop the Chiefs from owning the Broncos. PICK: Chiefs -7

Poll Which bet do you like more? Chiefs -7

Broncos +7 vote view results 84% Chiefs -7 (71 votes)

15% Broncos +7 (13 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

CINCINNATI BENGALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-4): Feels like the 49ers are due to bounce back after two straight losses. Hard to envision it being three straight. PICK: 49ers -4

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bengals +4

49ers -4 vote view results 55% Bengals +4 (50 votes)

44% 49ers -4 (40 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-9.5) at ARIZONA CARDINALS: After a cute start to the season, Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals have crumbled. Meanwhile, the Ravens are cooking with gas. PICK: Ravens -9.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Ravens -9.5

Cardinals +9.5 vote view results 66% Ravens -9.5 (56 votes)

33% Cardinals +9.5 (28 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

CHICAGO BEARS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-9.5): The Chargers cannot be trusted. PICK: Bears +9.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bears +9.5

Chargers -9.5 vote view results 46% Bears +9.5 (39 votes)

53% Chargers -9.5 (44 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DETROIT LIONS (-8): The Raiders stink and the Lions are going to rebound after getting humbled in Baltimore last weekend. PICK: Lions -8