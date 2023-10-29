Eagles rooting guide for Week 8 games

The eighth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here. To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 8 games.

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Eagles will be 7-1 overall and 2-0 in division games with a win. They can also drop the Commanders to 3-5.

NFC EAST

LOS ANGELES RAMS at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Eagles will host the Cowboys in Week 9. The winner of that game will be first in the NFC East if Dallas beats LA. It’d be nice to have more cushion so that can’t happen. Root for the Rams.

NEW YORK JETS at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Giants winning only serves to damage their draft positioning. Root for the Giants.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Eagles own the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Birds will be hoping that selection is as early as it can realistically be. Root for the Colts.

ATLANTA FALCONS at TENNESSEE TITANS: With the Eagles owning the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they’ll want to see a non-New Orleans team win the NFC South. The Falcons are currently in the best shape to take control of their division. Root for the Falcons.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Eagles are sending the more favorable fifth-round pick from the Vikings or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Tennessee. They will hope both picks are as high in the fifth round as they can possible be. Also, the Vikings pose a bigger threat in the NFC than the Packers do. Root for the Packers.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

CLEVELAND BROWNS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Seahawks are potentially a threat to the Eagles’ playoff positioning. Root for the Browns.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers have lost two straight but they should still be considered a threat to the Eagles getting the No. 1 seed. Root for the Bengals.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DETROIT LIONS: The Lions will be looking to rebound after getting dominated last week. The Eagles will hope Detroit continues to falter. Root for the Raiders.

CHICAGO BEARS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Bears aren’t going anywhere this year but why not help further ensure that’s the case with an AFC team beating an NFC team. Root for the Chargers.

WHAT’S LEFT

HOUSTON TEXANS at CAROLINA PANTHERS: Preferable to see the Panthers keep losing so that the Commanders and Giants don’t move ahead of them in the draft order. Root for the Texans.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: Easy to root for Jonathan Gannon to lose. Especially when it helps keep Arizona ahead of the Commanders and Giants in the draft order. Root for the Ravens.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS: It’d probably be nice to keep the Chiefs away from the No. 1 seed. But they’re not losing to the Broncos.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Go Doug!

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: Doesn’t matter.