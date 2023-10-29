Eagles News: Howie Roseman “poking around at linebacker” ahead of NFL trade deadline

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Russini: What I’m hearing about NFL trade deadline, QB injury updates and more - The Athletic

2. The Eagles want to make another move even after adding safety and five-time Titans captain Kevin Byard. I expect Howie Roseman to be busy Monday morning. He’s poking around at linebacker. [BLG Note: Last week at this time, Russini said the Eagles were “specifically targeting a safety” and then they traded for Kevin Byard.]

Eagles at Commanders Game Preview: 6 questions and answers with the Week 8 enemy - BGN

They came out flat against the Bears and looked lifeless throughout the game. Ron Rivera’s seat was blazing hot after the loss and some of his comments during and after the game. Washington bounced back against the Falcons on the road, with Desmond Ridder throwing three picks, and Sam Howell throwing three touchdowns. The Giants game was another slap in the face result that exposed all of Washington’s issues. Sam Howell still holds the ball too long, the offensive line is average at best, Eric Bieniemy isn’t doing enough to help his young QB, the defense isn’t getting enough pressure and the secondary is still giving up big plays weekly. Ron Rivera has a disturbing pattern in Washington and this season is going according to his below-average plans.

FROM THE SB NATION NFL SHOW: Will the Eagles handle the Commanders this weekend? - BGN Radio

The SB Nation NFL Show’s TGIFootball crew debates whether the Eagles will take down the Commanders in Week 8.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Week 8: 5 Questions with Bleeding Green Nation - Hogs Haven

Since then, Washington has gone 1-2, with their only win coming against the Atlanta Falcons which was sandwiched between two embarrassing losses to the Chicago Bears and the Giants. The Eagles suffered their first, and only, loss of the season two weeks ago against the New York Jets, but rebounded with a big win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday night. Philly comes to FedEx Field with the best record in the NFC, and Washington is looking for a win before the trade deadline.I asked Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation five questions to understand more about the state of the Eagles and what to look for in the game. You can check out my answers to his questions here.

In Roob’s Eagles Observations: What’s most impressive about defense’s performance - NBCSP

4. I wouldn’t mind a little more Boston Scott mixed in. I think a healthy dollop of Scott’s quickness would be a nice change of pace to D’Andre Swift’s toughness. Scott only has eight carries this year – five in the Vikings game - but his 75.0 running success rate is highest in the NFL. Overall since 2018, Scott’s 52.1 success rate is 12th-highest of 86 running backs with at least 250 carries. We’ve seen his explosiveness around here for years. He’s a weapon with the ball in his hands whether it’s on a kick return, on a reception out of the backfield or a running play. Did you know only 12 running backs in NFL history have scored more touchdowns than Scott on fewer than 400 career touches? And seven of them were before 1950. I just think Scott is a really good back, and I’d like to see a small but significant role carved out for him.

Saturday Stuff - Iggles Blitz

The more I think about Sunday’s game with Washington, the better I feel about the Eagles. The defense is on a roll and just added Kevin Byard. The offense has been good in the red zone for two straight weeks. It also feels like the Eagles have a bit of an edge since the Jets loss. Washington is struggling and coming off a bad loss. The discussion with that team is about who might get traded on Tuesday. That has to create a weird vibe in the locker room. The thing that makes me nervous is the fact Washington got embarrassed last week. They only lost 14-7, but the Giants controlled the game. The Giants were one of the worst teams in the league coming into that game and you know Washington expected to win. Losing and getting manhandled had to be incredibly disheartening. Teams can respond to that in one of two ways. They can get down on themselves and go into a tailspin. Or the team can get motivated and bounce back from that. It will be interesting to see how Washington responds.

Spadaro: The Eagles Insider’s 6 storylines to follow Sunday - PE.com

1. The new guy, Kevin Byard, is ready to go. The veteran safety, who had a bye week last weekend, came to Philadelphia via a trade with Tennessee and has had a full week of practice and integrating into the defensive scheme. Will he play in this game? It sure seems like it. How much will he play? That is something we’ll find out when the game begins. “We feel like he’s had a great week of practice,” Head Coach Nick Sirianni said. “Everything is considered. He’s been playing, so it’s different than (wide receiver) Julio (Jones) as far as the pitch count, as far as health-wise goes. But man, he’s a pro, and he’s worked really hard this week, so we’re confident in him. We’ll see how much he plays in this football game.”

Commanders’ trade deadline plan hinges on Eagles game, sources say - ESPN

The Washington Commanders’ decision on whether to proceed with trading players or pushing for the playoffs is expected to be influenced by Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN. A win against the NFC East-leading Eagles would supercharge the Commanders’ season and leave them 4-4, with a chance to fight for a playoff spot. But a loss against their division rivals would drop the Commanders’ record to 3-5, including 0-3 against NFC East opponents, and leave them as potentially looking to unload players as soon as Monday morning.

Report: Commanders got calls on Jonathan Allen, but won’t trade him - PFT

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that teams called the Commanders to inquire about trading for Allen this week. Per the report, the Commanders told those teams that they are unwilling to trade Allen and did not entertain efforts to change that stance. Last Sunday, Allen said that he is “f***ing tired of this bulls***” in relation to consistent losing during his seven years with the Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys Madden simulation predicts overtime loss to Los Angeles Rams - Blogging The Boys

There are a lot of opinions on how this game could go so in an effort to remove our emotional attachment we have, as we always do, run the game through a simulation in Madden 24. We do this every week here at BTB and are coming off of the game predicting a Cowboys loss for the first time (thankfully it was wrong). Hopefully this week’s is wrong as well. Madden has the Cowboys losing to the Rams by a score of 30-27 thanks to a walk-off Puka Nacua touchdown in overtime.

Big Blue View mailbag: Daniel Jones, NFL trade deadline, more - Big Blue View

Yes, Harold, there are. Pro Football Focus tracks that data, and we often reference it in our work. The only quarterback who has faced pressure more often this season than Jones is Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Among 29 qualifiers, the only quarterback with a lower NFL passer rating than Jones while under pressure so far this season has been Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans. I’m stoking the fire here, but Jones has a 36.5 passer rating under pressure. In a smaller sample size, Tyrod Taylor’s passer rating under pressure is 80.5.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message