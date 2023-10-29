What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Kelly Green Edition

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!

Much like the Eagles slipping back into their old ways of winning, I have slipped back into the my old ways of last minute WTS posting. Personally, I blame the Phillies.

Not going to lie to yous, I had this game marked down as a confident L. I thought we were going to be absolutely smoked. I’m talking full Doomer breakdown, pictures of burnt toast being posted, Phoenix and Johnny Night just going off bad. It appears I was wrong though.

The Birds, in their one uniform to rule them all, held one of the scariest offenses in the NFL to a meager 10 points of offense. I would like to take a moment to apologize to Desai, I was not familiar with your game. And while the defense did their job, our offense kind of did their job too. “But Norm, the offense scored 31 points, how can you say they only kind of did their job?” I hear you not yell at your screen because I’m pretty sure only like 6 of you read my rant. My answer is: too many damn turnovers. Turn overs are an issue right now. Whether they are fumbles or fluke passes, we need to secure the ball better on offence. I’d also say our Redzone offense was atrocious, but that is expect at this point.

A win is a win though, and there are no asterisks on the standings. Our Birds are 6-1 and top of the NFC once more. Feels good man. Let’s get into it, this is:

What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Hurts > Tua Edition

Brian Johnson is afraid of the Red Zone.

Jake Elliott Appreciation Post (3-0)

Hurts Fumbles The Ball

Brace Yourselves, Ref Complaints Are Coming (3-3)

People Have Opinions on the Brotherly Shove

GOEDERT TAKES IN IT!!! (10-3)

AJ F**KING BROWN! (17-3)

Not really a headline, but an impressive flop

Honestly, just a damn good play (17-10)

I’m Sure This Won’t Come Back To Bite Anyone

Well it certainly was a soul crushing TD (17-17)

MEGAJAWN TOUCHDOWN! (24-17)

BIG PLAY SLAY!!!!! (and more complaining about the Refs)