Eagles vs. Commanders: How to watch, TV schedule, odds, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) don’t have many early games this season, but in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders (3-4), they’ll kick off at 1:00 PM.

NFC East teams started off really strong at the beginning of the season, but since then, some have derailed a bit. The Giants (2-5) sit firmly at the bottom of the division, and have done nothing this season to indicate they’ll move from that spot. The Commanders (3-4) are at No. 3, but lost to the Giants last week in a game that infuriated the players. The Cowboys (4-2) have the most potential to jump the Eagles for the top spot, but they’ve displayed (many) cracks in their armor heading into the second-half of the season.

The Eagles are coming off an absolutely dynamic win over the Dolphins, where the offense was able to get into the endzone several times and limited turnovers to two. Philly’s defense did the kelly green uniforms proud with a performance that limited Miami’s No. 1-ranked run game and allowed them to pass rush like crazy.

Against some elite receivers — Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill — the Eagles secondary has struggled at times, but they traded for safety Kevin Byard earlier in the week, a move that moves the group up to one of the best in the league. The young guys have proven that they can come in and be effective, like Eli Ricks, but adding some veteran experience is only going to help.

Still, the Commanders had the Eagles number just a few weeks ago, forcing the game into overtime. Philly’s been able to win a lot of different ways this season, and they’ll need to find ways to put together a complete game like they did in Week 7, consistently.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: FedEx Field | North Englewood, MD

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Referee: Carl Cheffers (Eagles are 8-9 in 17 games as side judge and referee, including the Super Bowl earlier this year against the Chiefs.)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 119 (PHI), 98 (WAS) | XM: 392 (WAS), 233 (PHI)

TV coverage map via 506sports:

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are favorites on the road this week.

Philadelphia Eagles: -7 (-325)

Washington Commanders: +7 (+260)

Over/under: 43.5

History Lesson

Washington actually leads the all-time-series between these teams, 88-83-5, but Philly has won four of the five most recent meetings. The Eagles pulled off a win in overtime against the Commanders just a few weeks ago, with Jake Elliott nailing a field goal for the home win.

Social Media Information

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)