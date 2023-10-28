Eagles roster move announced ahead of Commanders game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced one roster move ahead of their Week 8 road game against the Washington Commanders. An overview:

WR Julio Jones was temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Note: Practice squad players can be temporarily promoted to the roster up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. This is the second elevation for Jones.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

JULIO JONES

Jones is being elevated for a second straight week to give the Eagles more wide receiver depth behind primary options A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Making his Philly debut against the Miami Dolphins, Jones played the fourth-most WR snaps with Olamide Zaccheaus still ahead of him. Jones’ sole target resulted in a three-yard reception. Jones could conceivably be a little more involved this week since he’s getting more accustomed to the Eagles’ system.