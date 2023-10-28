NFL Week 8 betting advice: Eagles at Commanders pick and props

Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games each weekend this season. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, www.thephillygodfather.com [thephillygodfather.com].

Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at Washington Commanders (3-4), 1:00 p.m. Sunday

The Line: Eagles minus-7/Total: 43.5

What is the line telling you:

The Eagles are laying 7 points on the road against a divisional opponent, and regardless of how bad the Commanders have looked this season, that’s a lot of points to win by. The last time these two teams played in Philly, the Eagles were double-digit favorites and narrowly escaped with an OT win.

This is a buy-high spot after the Eagles beat the Miami Dolphins and it’s reflected in the inflated price (point spread). It is also a buy-low spot for a Commanders team after a disappointing loss to the New York Giants. But you know what they say, you get what you pay for, and even though the line is inflated.

Bottom line: Take the Eagles minus-7 and/or Eagles along with the Baltimore Ravens -2.5 (7 Point Teaser).

Eagles game props

AJ Brown anytime TD +115

Terry McLaurin anytime TD +215

What is the line telling you:

Both receivers have been hot. Brown is carrying a 125-yard four-game receiving streak, and McLaurin has been traditionally strong against the Eagles.

AROUND THE NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2), 1:00 p.m. Sunday

The Line: Jags minus-2.5/Total: 41

What is the line telling you:

Both teams are playing some good football heading into this matchup and beating the Steelers at home is never easy, but the Jags are just the better overall team from top to bottom,

The Steelers (-24) are the only team, other than the Falcons, that have a winning record, but a negative point differential in the league. The Steelers have been one of the luckiest teams in the NFL up to this point of the season. Their 4-2 record is a bit deceiving when compared to their team metrics, which are amongst the worst in the league. They rank 27th in the NFL in net yards per play at minus-0.9, but give them credit, they have found ways to win games.

Their luck runs out this week.

As long as Jacksonville doesn’t lose the turnover battle and establishes the run against a Steelers defense that has allowed 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks 27th in the NFL, they should cover the Vegas number.

Bottom line: Take the Jags here at minus-2.5 and on the Money Line over the Steelers.

Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (5-2), 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Line: Niners minus-4/Total: 43.5

What is the line telling you:

The 49ers are coming off a short week having to face a 3-3 Bengals team that’s getting healthier, and without their starting quarterback Brock Purdy (in concussion protocol) and top weapon Deebo Samuel. The status of left tackle Trent Williams is still up in the air as well. If Williams does not play, you will see the price on this game dip ever further.

Bottom line: This is a real good spot for the hungry Bengals coming off their bye week trying to keep pace with the Ravens, Steelers and Browns catching plus-4 points.

(Betting lines are subject to change.)

