Eagles News: Derek Barnett on the way out?

How Potential Sellers Are Approaching the NFL Trade Deadline Going Into Week 8 - SI

Want a surprise seller? My understanding is the Eagles are open to deal edge rusher Derek Barnett, who could be a decent addition to someone’s defensive end rotation. Of course, Philly GM Howie Roseman could also keep buying after landing Titans safety Kevin Byard this week. A big swing (Surtain?) is possible, as is the idea that Philly could add an off-ball linebacker such as a Jewell or Hicks (who happens to be a former Eagle).

Eagles at Commanders stats preview - BGN

The Eagles are clearly a better team than Washington, but I said that earlier on in the season and that was a close game! This Washington offense has received quite a lot of plaudits in the national media, and Sam Howell has had some nice moments, but the stats show a pretty poor offense overall. If Washington can’t run the ball in this game, it could be a tough game for their offense.

Eye on the Enemy #156: Is Ron Rivera on his last legs? + Can the Commanders deliver a repeat performance vs. the Eagles? - BGN Radio

John Stolnis is joined by Hogs Haven analyst and TraporDive podcast Jamual Forrest (@LetMualTellit) to preview the Eagles-Commanders Week 8 game on Sunday. Are the Commanders about to go into sell mode? Is Ron Rivera on his last legs? Can the Commanders deliver a repeat performance against the Eagles?

Game Preview – PHI at WAS - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles are a better team this time around. In the first game James Bradberry played in the slot, Josh Jobe started outside and Terrell Edmunds was an awful starting safety. The Eagles secondary couldn’t stop Sam Howell. Well, they just shut down the Dolphins and now they can add Kevin Byard to the mix. The pass defense should be significantly better than Week 4. The overall defense has played well three weeks in a row. They should be able to make that four weeks. The big X-factor to me is Howell’s running ability. He ran 6 times for 40 yards in the first meeting. He also scramble to buy time on some pass plays. The Eagles must do a better job of accounting for his mobility. Washington has given up 40 stacks, which puts them on a historic pace. The blocking isn’t ideal, but some of that is on Howell.

NFL’s biggest game-planning nightmares today; plus, Brandon Staley’s unexpected flaw and Philly’s trade - NFL.com

Though the 30-year-old has not recorded a single pick or pass breakup this season, Byard’s intelligence and superb instincts will upgrade a Philly secondary that is slated to face a handful of capable quarterbacks down the stretch of the regular season (Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Brock Purdy and Geno Smith) — and he’ll obviously play a big role in the Eagles’ presumed postseason venture. From anticipating and communicating potential adjustments to settling down the defensive backfield after a big play, Byard’s experience and expertise will be quite valuable to a unit mixing youngsters with veterans in marquee spots. All that said, Byard is not the playmaker he once was during his prime. In Year 8, the veteran has lost a little speed and quickness, which shows up when he is expected to play over the top from the deep middle. However, he makes up for his loss of quickness by taking deeper alignments and relying on his instincts to anticipate plays in his area. With astute film study and game preparation, Byard still plays faster than most of his younger counterparts in critical moments.

The Eagles Insider’s Notebook: Get ready for a ‘heavyweight battle’ vs. Washington - PE.com

Washington is 3-4, coming off a 14-7 loss to the Giants. It’s the second NFC East game of the season for the Eagles and we all know what that means. Brown does, too. “These guys are going to play hard. They know us and we know them. That game went into overtime last time and I’m expecting a heavyweight battle,” he said. “I’m not thinking we’re just going to go in there and roll these guys. No, we’ve got to come to work. We have to execute on offense, play good on defense, and on special teams, too. All three phases. It’s a division game, so we don’t take it lightly. We have to put our hard hat on.”

Lessons from Interception-Worthy Throws - FTN Fantasy

The two quarterbacks tied for the league lead in interceptions – Jalen Hurts and Jimmy Garoppolo – both drop their totals down. Even Mac Jones’ numbers look better. The 18 IWTs don’t change of course, but removing two turnovers from the pool means Jones’ interception worthy throws convert to interceptions less than one-third of the time.

The Week 8 NFL Betting Props Playbook - ESPN+

Terry McLaurin over 58.5 receiving yards (-118): McLaurin has cleared this mark in three out of his past four games, most notably an 86-yard effort against these same Eagles in Week 4. McLaurin has had Philadelphia’s number throughout his career, averaging 87.1 yards in nine games. He has reached 59 yards in seven of those outings. No team has faced more WR targets than the Eagles (183) this season, who have allowed 10 different wideouts to reach 59 yards.

Cowboys injury report: Tyron Smith listed as questionable - Blogging The Boys

Smith was limited at Thursday’s practice, but it raises a red flag for a player who has had troubles in the past with neck injuries. Smith has missed two games this season. His weekend status against the Rams is murky, and Smith is officially listed as questionable ahead of this weekend’s game. It’s an alarming trend for a player who, when playing, is a terrific player, but has yet to play an entire season since 2015. Jerry Jones said that he is optimistic about his availability.

Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Jabril Cox elevated from the practice squad - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders also ruled starting LB Cody Barton out today after he suffered a high-ankle sprain during last week’s loss to the New York Giants. Washington will have David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson available to fill in for Barton next to starter Jamin Davis. The Commanders will also have De’Jon Harris, and now Jabril Cox available on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from 4 weeks ago.

Giants-Jets Friday injury report: QB Daniel Jones out Sunday; Brian Daboll won’t guarantee his return - Big Blue View

Could he miss the remainder of the season? Daboll was non-committal. “I don’t have a crystal ball with with injuries,” Daboll said. “But he is getting better. And see where it is next week.” Jones had said he no longer feels any pain, but that “ from the doctor’s standpoint it’s [playing] not something that he can clear me to do at this point.” “I feel a lot better than I did after the injury,” Jones said earlier in the week. “Continue to improve week-by-week and day-by-day even. I’m feeling better and focused on continuing to do that.” Running back Gary Brightwell has also been ruled out by the Giants. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, meanwhile, has been ruled doubtful despite returning to practice on a limited basis. No player ruled “doubtful” by Daboll’s staff has played that week, so that doesn’t bode well for Thomas. Saquon Barkley was ruled doubtful against the Seattle Seahawks and made his return two weeks later against the Buffalo Bills. Every injury is different, but a next week against the Las Vegas Raiders does seem possible.

Establish the Fun: Kirk Cousins is playing some of his best football - SB Nation

Welcome back to Establish the Fun, where football is fun and we’re establishing that harder than a Big Ten West team every Saturday. It’s spooky season, and with Halloween around the corner we have another three pack of tricks and treats ready for your viewing. So buckle in, all you ghouls and goblins and general football fans, let’s have some fun!

TGIFootball #12: Previewing Week 8 in the NFL - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Stephen Serda react to the Bills 24-18 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. After that, they preview every Week 8 game across the NFL.

