Eagles-Commanders Final Injury Report: Jordan Davis questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 8 road game against the Washington Commanders.

One player was ruled OUT: Bradley Roby.

Roby will miss his second straight game after suffering a shoulder injury. He hasn’t been able to practice since he got hurt. Roby’s absence means the Eagles could continue to split nickel cornerback snaps between Eli Ricks and Josiah Scott. It’ll be interesting to see if Sydney Brown mixes in there as well. The Eagles gave Brown some slot looks prior an injury that caused him to miss three games. Upon returning, the Eagles needed Brown to start at safety. But now they have Kevin Byard and Reed Blankenship (returning after missing Week 7) as the starters on the back end.

One player was ruled QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Davis.

Davis picked up a hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice. The big man did not practice on Friday, which typically isn’t a good sign for a player’s chances of suiting up. Davis is off to a good start in his second season so it would be unfortunate if he can’t play. The good news is that the Eagles are still deep at defensive tackle. They’ll likely roll with the following six-man rotation if Davis is out: Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams (upgraded to full go on Friday), Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street, and Moro Ojomo.

James Bradberry and Zach Cunningham avoided being listed with a game status.

Both players suffered ankle injuries in Thursday’s practice and were limited again on Friday. But they’re good to go for Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring)

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Shaun Bradley

S Justin Evans

OT Roderick Johnson

C/G Cam Jurgens

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Zech McPhearson

WR Quez Watkins

Jurgens is dealing with a foot injury and is eligible to return in Week 9 at the earliest. Evans is dealing with a knee injury and is eligible to return in Week 11 at the earliest (Eagles have a Week 10 bye). Watkins is dealing with a knee injury and is eligible to return in Week 11 at the earliest. Maddox is reportedly out for the season due to a pectoral injury. Bradley, Johnson, and McPhearson will miss the entire 2023 season since they were placed on IR ahead of roster cuts to the 53-player limit.

RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers is suspended for the entire 2023 season due to gambling. He can apply for reinstatement next year.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Commanders ruled out starting linebacker Cody Barton and left guard Saahdiq Charles.

Barton is Washington’s leading tackler. He wears the green dot as the defense’s signal caller. The Commanders are expected to rotate backups David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson to fill in next to Jamin Davis.

It’s not yet perfectly clear how the Commanders plan to replace Charles in the starting lineup. They might move starting center Nick Gates over to left guard and put his backup, Tyler Larsen, in the pivot.

The Commanders ruled Curtis Samuel and Phidarian Mathis questionable.

Samuel did not practice on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday and Friday. Samuel ranks second on Washington in targets this season.

Mathis was full go in practice all week while ramping up to return from injured reserve. Guessing the 2022 second-round pick is going to be able to play.

Starting cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was upgraded to full on Friday and is not listed with a game status.

Starting safety Darrick Forrest and Pro Bowl special teamer Jeremy Reaves are missing this game against the Eagles while on injured reserve. They previously played in Philly back in Week 4.

OUT

LB Cody Barton (ankle)

OG Saahdiq Charles (calf)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Phidarian Mathis (calf)

WR Curtis Samuel (foot)

RESERVE/INJURED

S Troy Apke

DT David Bada

DT Curtis Brooks

OL Braeden Daniels

S Darrick Forrest

DT Phidarian Mathis (designated to return)

WR Dax Milne

S Jeremy Reaves

TE Armani Rogers