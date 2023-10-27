Eagles News: Brian Johnson has actually shown a lot of promise

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

What you might be getting wrong about Brian Johnson - NBCSP

Let’s take a look at his body of work. Through seven games, the Eagles are: 1st in the league with 24 first downs per game, 2nd on third down at 49 percent, 2nd with seven plays of 40 yards or more, 3rd with 389 yards per game, 4th with 25.6 points per game. In his first season ever as an NFL offensive coordinator. Is this is the work of a guy who doesn’t know what he’s doing? This is one of the hottest starts the Eagles have ever had on offense. And while it hasn’t always been perfect – the red zone is a work in progress, the running game has been hit or miss, the turnovers have been piling up – Johnson has shown a lot of promise in his new role. Through seven games last year under Shane Steichen – who’s the best play caller I’ve ever seen – the Eagles’ offense was averaging 27.0 points, 395 yards, 46 percent on 3rd down and 32:48 time of possession. Through seven games this year, they’re at 25.6 points, 389 yards, 49 percent on 3rd down and 35:04 time of possession.

Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 defense takeaways from the Dolphins game - BGN

This Eagles’ run defense was so good in this game. The defense got off to a great start when Haason Reddick made a couple of outstanding plays in the backfield, including this one. The defense was so focused on stopping the run and they came out with this 5-man front. The majority of the time on early downs, it was Fletcher Cox - Jordan Davis - Milton Williams and they were elite. Stopping the run may not seem particularly exciting in the modern NFL, but it is still hugely important. The gap discipline that this team shows is extremely good and I can’t say enough good things about Sean Desai and the defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.

Eagles-Commanders preview + NFL trade rumors - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski preview the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The guys also talk about who the Birds still might trade for and make their weekly NFL picks against the spread! Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company: wrongcrowdbeer.com! (21 or older, please enjoy responsibly). Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Buying, selling, or renting a house? Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

Are Howie Roseman and the Eagles done acquiring talent at the trade deadline? - PhillyVoice

If the Eagles were to add another slot corner via trade, it would probably have to be a player who is definitively better than the options option, like, saaayyyy, the Colts’ Kenny Moore for example. That kind of player would actually improve two depth spots, as Roby could be a backup both in the slot (upgrade over Scott/Ricks) and on the outside (upgrade over Jobe).

Game Review – PHI 31, MIA 17 - Iggles Blitz

Jalen Hurts played well, going 23-31-279 with a pair of TDs. He was 11-21-1 on the ground. This was a game where Hurts used his arm, legs and mind. He used hard counts and delayed snapping the ball to see if Miami would reveal blitzes. They did several times and he was able to make better reads because of that. Really smart move by him and the coaches. Hurts did all this while not at 100 percent. You could tell something was bothering him in the first half. He was then the last Eagle to come out of the locker room. He had a brace on his left knee. It says a lot that Hurts played through the injury and pain and still led his team to a huge win. Hurts seemed to focus on getting the ball out quicker. That worked well. The Eagles were able to sustain drives and had five of them go at least 60 yards. [...] Jalen did have his issues. He fumbled the ball while in the pocket and Miami recovered that. He also threw the pick-six. That was some bad luck, but Jalen can’t make that throw. There are times just to take the sack and move on. He forced the ball on a couple of plays and got lucky that those were just incompletions.

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 8 - PFF

The Commanders have played an average rate of both man and zone coverage this season. Washington has been particularly susceptible in zone coverage this season, allowing 9.3 yards per coverage target and 12.3 yards per reception, both of which are tied for the second-worst marks in the league. A.J. Brown has earned 0.78 fantasy points per route run against man coverage this season, which ranks as the fifth-best mark in the league. DeVonta Smith has not been nearly as effective, ranking just outside the top 50 in that regard (0.34) while seeing less than half of the target rate of Brown. This is a favorable matchup for wide receivers, and Smith could still have one of his best weeks since Week 2.

NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes vaults back to No. 1; Kirk Cousins closing in on top five - NFL.com

2) Jalen Hurts. One fourth-quarter throw in Sunday night’s game explains Hurts’ entire 2023 season to this point for me. On first-and-10 at midfield, Hurts dropped back to pass, saw A.J. Brown streaking downfield in double coverage, threw caution to the wind and stepped into an oncoming rusher as he fired a pass toward his hulking receiver. Brown came down with the catch for a 42-yard gain, setting up a touchdown run by Kenneth Gainwell two plays later. That play showed me Hurts trusts his abilities beyond the limits of what seems like reality to most. Now, that also showed up on his pick-six, as it seemed like Hurts believed he could throw through the facemask of closing rusher Kader Kohou. The defensive back predictably deflected the pass toward Jerome Baker, who caught the ball and returned it for a game-tying score. Most of the time, the confidence propels a player who is performing at a remarkable rate, statistics aside. He’s still doing more than almost any quarterback when it comes to directing an offense, extending plays and making magic. But we might have to accept that this will happen from time to time, like when he fumbled early on because he was too loose with the ball in a pocket collapsing around him. Hurts will learn to be more careful, but we can only hope it doesn’t come at the cost of his playmaking ability, because that’s what truly makes him a thrilling player to watch. Oh, he also finished with 279 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Dolphins. Good thing I covered that base for the stat-sheet scanners.

NFL Week 8 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Bold prediction: Safety Kevin Byard will generate a takeaway in his Eagles debut. Philly has one of the best defensive fronts in football and is facing a Washington offense that has yielded a league-high 40 sacks on QB Sam Howell. Pressure up front will lead to opportunity in the back end, and Byard, a Philadelphia native, will cash in to make an instant impact for his hometown team.

Spadaro: James Bradberry explains how Philadelphia revitalized his career - PE.com

“I came here and it was immediate. I loved it. Great building, great people, an organization that cares for you and the fans, they’re just different level,” said Bradberry, who inked a three-year deal prior to the 2023 campaign to remain in Philadelphia. “I wanted to win, so the recognition isn’t what got me excited last year. I played well and I was proud of that. Signing back here in the offseason made me very happy. I think I’ve found a place where I can end my career. I know a lot of guys don’t want to talk about that, but we’re all going to eventually going to stop playing and I’m not afraid of understanding that.” Bradberry says that joining the Eagles helped him “rebirth my career a little bit and I’m just trying to make sure I stay on that same track.” That’s exactly what has happened. Bradberry lived with the disappointment from the Super Bowl loss and has moved on, as have the Eagles. They’re leading the NFC East and host Dallas today, and 2022 is a distant memory. What they do from this point forward is what matters.

Jalen Hurts still isn’t on the Eagles’ injury report - PFT

It’s a risky proposition for the Eagles to not disclose the injury. The NFL, which already is looking into the Falcons’ failure to disclose running back Bijan Robinson’s illness on Sunday, could eventually pivot to the Hurts injury. If, as Hurts said, it didn’t happen during the game, common sense suggests it happened before the game. If it had been disclosed, that information would have been relevant to people inclined to use Hurts as a fantasy option in cash-based games and/or to place wagers involving Hurts’s specific statistics in the Week 7 game — most notably rushing yards (he had 21 for the game).

Revisiting the 2022 NFL trade deadline: Which deals were hits (McCaffrey) and misses (Claypool)? - The Athletic

Eagles get: DE Robert Quinn. Bears get: 2023 fourth-round pick. Verdict: Meh. Quinn recorded two tackles and two quarterback hits in six games for the Eagles last season. He added two more tackles in the postseason. The Bears used the pick on wide receiver Tyler Scott, who has seven catches for 51 yards and four kick returns for 84 yards.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Bry Burrows at Time100 Next Gala - People

Jalen Hurts shines on both the gridiron and the glamor scene. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, 25, who led his team to the Super Bowl in February, made a rare appearance with girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday. The event was to honor Hurts and 99 other inspirational people from around the world for making the annual TIME100 Next, with the magazine noting how the athlete, “who this summer signed a contract making him the highest paid football player in history, [is] ‘a model of how to approach a job.’ “

Confidence in the Cowboys low, fans want defense at trade deadline - Blogging The Boys

Even though the Cowboys are 4-2 and are just one loss away from the top record in the NFC, the fanbase is unconvinced. The 49ers game weighs heavy. With the trade deadline approaching (Oct 31), we asked which position should the Cowboys try to upgrade if they made a trade. Even though Mike McCarthy’s offense has been the bigger issue this year, the votes were overwhelmingly for a defensive player. 39% for cornerback, and 37% for linebacker.

Commanders vs Eagles Thursday Injury Report: Changes coming to the offensive line - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders practice today as they prepare for a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team had several players dealing with injuries who didn’t practice yesterday. Today there were only two players out, and both of them suffered injuries during last week’s game that could cause them to miss some time. Cody Barton suffered a high-ankle sprain, and didn’t return to the game. Saahdiq Charles suffered a calf injury, and was replaced by rookie Ricky Stromberg. We’re still waiting on updates about the severity of the injuries after further testing. Ron Rivera has already said the team would have to look at changes due to Charles’ injury, and Tyler Larsen was seen snapping the ball to Sam Howell in practice yesterday. This could mean the team is planning on shifting current center Nick Gates to guard, or Gates could be getting replaced with another depth player taking over at left guard.

Status quo: Giants’ QB Daniel Jones still not cleared for contact, unlikely to face Jets - Big Blue View

The song remained the same for quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Thursday. Jones, as he has since last week, practiced on a limited basis but remained not cleared for contact. That decreases the likelihood Jones could play on Sunday when the 2-5 Giants host the 3-3 New York Jets. That would mean a third straight start for backup Tyrod Taylor, with undrafted free agent quarterback Tommy DeVito elevated from the practice squad to serve as the emergency backup. Starting offensive linemen Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz and Evan Neal all remained limited in practice. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who missed the Week 7 game with a neck injury, was also limited.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2023 - SB Nation

It was an absolutely brutal week for picks in Week 7 of the NFL. There were so many upsets around the league that even the most savvy picker struggled. I don’t think anyone could have seen the Patriots beating the Bills or the Vikings upsetting San Francisco in a straight moneyline pick, and that’s before we get to the Giants getting over the hump against the Commanders. Week 8 should be a little more straightforward, but there are some really interesting games for the future. We have Will Levis’ first NFL start against the Falcons in a game that could determine Atlanta’s playoff hopes. Meanwhile the Panthers and Texans face off in a fascinating game for the trajectory of both Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud’s careers.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message