NFL Week 8 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: OCT 01 Commanders at Eagles Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 8 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 7, John Stolnis is still alone in the top spot and he’s created some separation. The BGN Community is still near the middle of the pack.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the staff is unsurprisingly taking the Birds to sweep their season series with the reeling Washington Commanders.

BGN Community Week 7 record: 5-8

BGN Community overall record: 65-41

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 3%
    Buccaneers
    (10 votes)
  • 96%
    Bills
    (319 votes)
329 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 87%
    Texans
    (316 votes)
  • 12%
    Panthers
    (44 votes)
360 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 7%
    Patriots
    (26 votes)
  • 92%
    Dolphins
    (336 votes)
362 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 85%
    Jets
    (308 votes)
  • 14%
    Giants
    (52 votes)
360 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 44%
    Rams
    (167 votes)
  • 55%
    Cowboys
    (208 votes)
375 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 34%
    Saints
    (122 votes)
  • 65%
    Colts
    (234 votes)
356 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 85%
    Vikings
    (302 votes)
  • 14%
    Packers
    (50 votes)
352 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 75%
    Falcons
    (262 votes)
  • 24%
    Titans
    (87 votes)
349 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 78%
    Jaguars
    (280 votes)
  • 21%
    Steelers
    (76 votes)
356 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 97%
    Eagles
    (370 votes)
  • 2%
    Commanders
    (10 votes)
380 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 37%
    Browns
    (130 votes)
  • 62%
    Seahawks
    (217 votes)
347 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 96%
    Chiefs
    (340 votes)
  • 3%
    Broncos
    (12 votes)
352 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 59%
    Bengals
    (207 votes)
  • 40%
    49ers
    (143 votes)
350 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 96%
    Ravens
    (331 votes)
  • 3%
    Cardinals
    (11 votes)
342 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 11%
    Bears
    (41 votes)
  • 88%
    Chargers
    (301 votes)
342 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 3%
    Raiders
    (13 votes)
  • 96%
    Lions
    (329 votes)
342 votes total Vote Now

