Injury Report: New additions by the Eagles and Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders.

Jalen Hurts is still not listed on the report.

As expected.

One player was listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Bradley Roby.

Roby is on track to miss Sunday’s game. One would think the Eagles will continue to use a rotation of Josiah Scott and Eli Ricks in the slot. Sydney Brown could also potentially see some nickel snaps.

Four players was listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: James Bradberry, Jordan Davis, Zach Cunningham, and Milton Williams.

Bradberry, Davis, and Cunningham are new additions to the injury report after not being listed on Wednesday’s version. The extent of these injuries is currently unclear. It’s possible that the Eagles underestimated the degree to which they were banged up yesterday. Otherwise this development suggest these players got banged up during Thursday’s practice. Nick Sirianni will undoubtedly be asked about these injuries during his Friday morning press conference. We’ll also learn more when the Eagles issue their final injury report on Friday afternoon.

Williams was listed as limited for the second day in a row. Guessing he’s going to be ready to play and the Eagles are managing his workload to help get him to Sunday.

One player was listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Reed Blankenship.

Blankenship is on track to play after missing Week 7. That’s good news. He’ll be lining up next to his fellow Middle Tennessee State alumnus, Kevin Byard. Exciting to think about the potential of those two guys playing next to each other since they’re both really smart and capable of making plays on the ball.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (ankle)

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring)

LB Zach Cunningham (ankle)

DT Milton Williams (heel)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Reed Blankenship (ribs)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Commanders top linebacker Cody Barton and starting left guard Saahdiq Charles missed practice again. They’re on track to miss Week 8.

Curtis Samuel was upgraded to limited after Wednesday’s DNP. Looks like he has a chance to play.

Starting cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is a new addition to Thursday’s report; he was limited with a thigh issue. BSJ has played well this year; he’s allowed just a 73.5 passer rating when targeted. If he can’t play, the Commanders could have to turn back to utilizing recently benched 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes. A.J. Brown destroyed Forbes when the Eagles and Commanders played back in Week 4.

Starting right guard Sam Cosmi was upgraded from limited to full go.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Cody Barton (ankle)

OG Saahdiq Charles (calf)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Benjamin St-Juste (thigh)

WR Curtis Samuel (foot)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Jonathan Allen (knee)

OG Sam Cosmi (hip)

DT Phidarian Mathis (calf)

DE Montez Sweat (finger)

TE Cole Turner (ankle)