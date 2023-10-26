Eagles News: NFL insider suggests Howie Roseman could make another move before the trade deadline

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles aren’t done trading: ‘Howie’s calling,’ report says - NJ.com

On The Ryen Russillo Podcast, The Athletic’s senior NFL reporter Dianna Russini said, “I’ve talked to tons of teams across the league, and it’s like ‘Howie’s calling. of course, Howie’s calling.’ Howie’s not done, by the way.” What other positions could Roseman target? “You look at Philly right now, and obviously the ‘Tush Push’ is the story,” Russini said. “Maybe they want to look at offensive line for some insurance there, knowing they can get banged up there. Maybe a linebacker that can cover. They can certainly use one in Philadelphia.”

Inside Howie Roseman’s Wheeling and Dealing With the Eagles - SI

“Really smart player,” texted one rival offensive coordinator. “Reads the QB’s eyes. Elite ball skills. Average range. Instinctive player. Good pickup. Just smart, dependable and durable.” “Smart player who’s a turnover creator,” said another offensive coordinator. “Versatile and can cover tight ends well. Philly got a good player.” I did ask the second OC to verify what I’d heard, that athletically Byard might not be quite what he was a couple of years ago when he made first-team All-Pro. The coach responded that Byard’s probably lost “half a step. Just a bit, but he can still play.” Byard should slide in next to Reed Blankenship—who’s been banged up—at safety, with rookie Sydney Brown a promising option in reserve. The position, truth be told, was one of two that had become a bit of an issue after veterans left in free agency in March and their replacements struggled to match their level of play. The other trouble spot is off-ball linebacker, so the Eagles could still make a move (Denver’s Josey Jewell?) there.

Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 offense takeaways from the Dolphins game - BGN

There are always a few bad plays, but I think it’s got to the point where I am nitpicking because the offense is just consistently good. I loved this game and it felt like the Eagles dominated another really good team. This offense is just fun to watch and I’m enjoying the strides the offense is making under Brian Johnson as the season progresses. There are obvious areas that the offense can improve, but I really enjoyed the passing concepts in this game and the different ways that the Eagles could beat the Dolphins’ defense.

On the Shane Page #2: Offensive and defensive takeaways from Eagles Week 7 win against the Dolphins - BGN Radio

Shane Haff and Jonny Page share their offensive and defensive takeaways from the Eagles Week 7 win against the Dolphins.

NFL Week 8 Preview: Fantasy football advice, betting tips and matchups to watch - PFF

Matchup to watch: Eagles WR A.J. Brown vs. Commanders CB Kendall Fuller. In the last meeting between these teams, A.J. Brown caught nine passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. That led to the Commanders benching first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes and eventually double-teaming Brown the rest of the way. Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste will see a ton of Smith on Sunday, but if the Commanders want to have any chance of winning this game, they must find a way to slow Brown.

Eagles need Kevin Byard to bring stability at safety - ESPN

The addition of Byard likely means that promising rookie third-round pick Sydney Brown will move back to a special teams/depth role. He got the start opposite Edmunds against Miami with Blankenship (ribs) and Justin Evans (injured reserve/knee) sidelined. But with Blankenship on the mend, the Byard/Blankenship starting duo could debut as early as this Sunday at the Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, FedEx Field, Fox). “I think Howie is a genius for bringing in other guys and getting guys in to fill big-time roles,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about getting the ‘W’. It doesn’t matter what your feelings are. I’ll find a way. I’ll be productive no matter where they put me.” Byard and the Titans played in Philadelphia last December — a 35-10 Eagles win. Prior to that, he said the last time he was in the area was following the death of his mother last year. Before that, it was to attend the funeral services for his grandmother. “It feels good to be coming to Philly on a good note,” he said.

How the Eagles embrace newcomers and why it’s so important - NBCSP

Every new guy means fewer snaps or a trip to the waiver wire for players who’ve been here all along. Every new guy has to fit into the locker room and the existing culture. Every new guy has to adopt the same practice habits that everybody else has been following for months or years. An NFL locker room is a delicate balance of personalities, young and old, starters and backups, big contracts and minimum wage, leaders and followers. And when those personalities don’t mesh, it’s very hard to win football games. Not surprisingly, the Eagles have had very good success acclimating new players into their locker room, their culture. It’s something that’s very important to Nick Sirianni and his leaders. “I think a lot of those things happen naturally,” Jalen Hurts said Wednesday. “The reality is this is a result-based league. But people respect winning. And winning is the only thing that matters.

NFL Week 8 Picks Against the Spread - The Ringer

Impressive performance by the Eagles defense in Week 7. They held the Dolphins to season lows in: Points, Yards, First downs, Touchdowns, And a bunch of other nerd stats too! Offensively, quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a knee injury, but he was not on the Eagles injury report Wednesday and is expected to play through whatever’s ailing him. As for the Commanders, could this be Chase Young’s last game with the team that drafted him second in 2020? Young has stayed healthy and been productive (five sacks) so far this season, but he’s scheduled to become a free agent next spring. Young could be a nice addition for teams in need of pass-rush help. The Commanders took the Eagles to overtime in Week 4. I don’t think they’ll win, but I think they can keep this one competitive. The pick: Commanders (+6.5).

Week 8 NFL picks: Bills unanimously taken over Bucs on Thursday night; Bengals or 49ers on Sunday? - NFL.com

Why Ali is taking the Eagles: This isn’t the same Eagles team the Commanders nearly upset at the beginning of October. In fact, since giving up 34 points in that Week 4 overtime thriller, Philly ranks second overall in total defense (245.7) and tied for sixth in points allowed (17 ppg). Sean Desai’s unit has also been among the league’s best in sacking quarterbacks and limiting first downs. Fortunately for the Commanders, their strengths include protecting Sam Howell and moving the chains. Kidding, of course. Washington has allowed more sacks than any team in the league and just went 1-for-15 on third down against the Giants. Oh, the Eagles’ offense is pretty good, too.

Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert Mic’d Up in Kelly Green | Eagles Mic’d Up - PE.com

Get a front-row seat to the Eagles’ thrilling Week 7 game, where the Birds triumphed over the Miami Dolphins while sporting their iconic Kelly Green throwback uniforms. In this episode of Eagles Mic’d Up, presented by DraftKings, you’ll go on the field with quarterback Jalen Hurts and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Travis Kelce to sing on Philadelphia Eagles’ 2nd Christmas album - CBS News

For the second straight year, Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are releasing a Christmas album. But this time, there will be a special feature on the album Eagles fans all across the Delaware Valley can’t wait to get their hands on. Jason Kelce’s brother, Travis, will make an appearance singing on the album, the two revealed the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday.

Titans Claim Safety K’Von Wallace Off Waivers From Cardinals - Tennessee Titans

The Titans on Wednesday claimed safety K’Von Wallace off waivers. Wallace (6-1, 205) was waived this week by the Arizona Cardinals. To make room on the team’s 53-man roster, the Titans placed defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth on Injured Reserve. A fourth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Wallace started five of six games for the Cardinals prior to this past Sunday’s game vs the Seahawks, and from Weeks 2-6 he played every single defensive snap, in addition to playing in special teams.

3 Cowboys players the team needs more from heading into second-half of schedule - Blogging The Boys

BRANDIN COOKS: In 2022, the Dallas Cowboys were in desperate need of a wide receiver to shoulder the load alongside CeeDee Lamb. They tried several options, but none had the skills to be relied upon consistently. 2022 was also Michael Gallup’s first season back from an ACL injury suffered at the end of the prior season. The Cowboys traded a day-three draft pick to acquire Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans to provide a veteran presence to the team. Michael Gallup has yet to return to his old self entirely, and the Dallas passing game has stagnated because of this and Cooks being drastically underutilized. Gallup and Cooks have an equal target catch rate of 56%. However, Gallup has had a difficult time creating separation from defenders. Conversely, Cooks is the type of receiver that can create separation, line up in the slot, and is strong at the point of the catch. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Cooks caught all four of his targets, including a tough catch on third down to set up the game-winning drive. Where Cooks is best utilized is to unlock the vertical passing game the team desperately needs. Dallas needs a change in philosophy from the offense that’s averse to attacking the middle of the field. This change also extends itself to a lack of vertical passing in the Cowboys’ offense, and deep targets for the speedy Cooks. Dallas needs to use Cooks for the purpose they acquired him.

Commanders vs Eagles Wednesday Injury Report: Several players could miss time; depth will be tested - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. They are preparing for a home game, and will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles again in their third division game of the season. Washington has two players who suffered injuries last week that could cause them to miss some time. Cody Barton suffered a high-ankle sprain, and didn’t return to the game. Saahdiq Charles suffered a calf injury, and was replaced by rookie Ricky Stromberg. Both players will get MRIs before the team decides on changes to the lineup.

Ron Rivera: Nothing off the table when it comes to OL changes - PFT

“We’re looking at a lot of things right now and things that we want to do as far as going forward with the offensive line,” Rivera said, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. “I don’t think I’m going to take anything off the table.” One change may be foisted upon them as left guard Saahdiq Charles is dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. However they line up, they’ll have their hands full with the Eagles front seven as they try to forge a better offensive path for what’s left of the season.

Brian Daboll: Giants trading Saquon Barkley is ‘not happening’ - Big Blue View

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on Wednesday shut down rumors that the team would traded star running back Saquon Barkley before the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline. Barkley had said recently that Daboll and GM Joe Schoen had approached him and said they were not interested in trading the 2018 No. 2 overall pick. Daboll confirmed that conversation. “Someone told me that there were some rumors out there, so I walked up to him at walk-through and said, ‘yeah, that’s not happening. Let’s go to walk-through.’”

Putting together a TNF parlay for an inter-conference matchup of playoff contenders - SB Nation

The Bucs and Bills face off with both teams needing a win to maintain their playoff position. We’ve got a same-game parlay to make the Week 8 matchup a little more interesting.

