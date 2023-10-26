The vibes in Commanders land are not good

Ron Rivera’s time as head coach of the Washington Commanders may be coming to an end soon.

The Commanders are currently (3-4) after falling to the NY Giants in embarrassing fashion Week 7, the final score was 14-7. How do you only score seven points against the Giants defense?!

Mind you, they were blown out by the Chicago Bears Week 5, 40-20.

On top of losing to bad teams, Sam Howell has not looked great and the offensive line has continued to be a weakness. Through 7 weeks, Howell has been sacked 40 times and is on pace to be taken down 97 times in 17 games.

On Above the Nest with Raichele Episode 94, Lynnell Willingham — postgame and in-game show host on 106.7 The Fan and The Team 980 — expressed that he’s had enough with Rivera.

“If it’s Ron Rivera and this current front office doing the moves I don’t want them to do anything, I don’t care if I lose Chase Young for a comp pick. They don’t deserve to ruin this franchise anymore than they already have.”

This is Rivera’s fourth season as Commanders’ head coach and their .428 winning percentage on the season is the same as the overall record in Rivera’s tenure. Rivera is 25-31-1 as the head coach of the Commanders and there’s honestly not much you can say he’s done to make this team better.

Willingham went on to explain that if the Commanders fall to Philly Week 8, the best decision for the future of the franchise would be to let Rivera go.

“Me, personally, yeah, I don’t see what it would do and what harm it would have. I think it would allow Eric Bienemy nine or ten games as the interim head and then you figure out at seasons end whether he’s the guy or if you’re going to take the field. I’m not against an in-season firing, it’s just something that seems unlikely at this point.”

