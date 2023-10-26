Thursday Night Football: Bills vs. Bucs

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (4-3).
The Bucs lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-4, but the home team has won this matchup the past six meetings. They last faced off back in 2021, with the Bucs winning in Tampa, 33-27.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills
TV Schedule
Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
Time: 8:15 PM ET
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sirius: 81 (TB), 83 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (TB), 225 (BUF)
Online Streaming
Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +9 (+330)
Buffalo Bills: -9 (-425)
Over/Under: 43.5
BLG Pick: Bills -9
