Thursday Night Football: Bills vs. Bucs

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (4-3).

The Bucs lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-4, but the home team has won this matchup the past six meetings. They last faced off back in 2021, with the Bucs winning in Tampa, 33-27.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sirius: 81 (TB), 83 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (TB), 225 (BUF)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Amazon Prime Video

Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +9 (+330)

Buffalo Bills: -9 (-425)

Over/Under: 43.5

BLG Pick: Bills -9

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bucs +9

Bills -9 vote view results 53% Bucs +9 (17 votes)

46% Bills -9 (15 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Bucs: www.BucsNation.com

Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com

Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.