Eagles Injury Report: Good news on Jalen Hurts and Reed Blankenship

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

The big news is that Jalen Hurts was not even listed on the injury report.

It was previously reported that Hurts was not expected to miss any practice time. He might be dealing with some discomfort but he’s set to start on Sunday.

One player was listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Bradley Roby.

Roby is on track to miss his second game due to a shoulder injury. In Week 7, the Eagles split nickel cornerback snaps between Eli Ricks and Josiah Scott. We could see them go that route again. It’s also possible Sydney Brown could get mixed in there.

One player was listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Milton Williams.

Williams was previously listed with an ankle issue last week but it didn’t prevent him from playing. Now he’s dealing with a heel injury. If Williams can’t play, the Eagles still have plenty of defensive tackle depth. But it seems like he has a chance to suit up.

One player was listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Reed Blankenship.

Great news. It looks like Blankenship is ready to return after missing Week 7. He was the Eagles’ best safety by far before they traded for Kevin Byard. Now the Birds potentially have two high-quality options on the back end.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Milton Williams (heel)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Reed Blankenship (ribs)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

Three Commanders starters did not practice: left guard Saahdiq Charles, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, and linebacker Cody Barton.

Charles got banged up in Week 7. Rookie Ricky Stromberg could be making his first NFL start in his place. Might not be a good development for the offensive line that’s allowing the most sacks in the NFL.

Samuel ranks second on the Commanders in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. He’s also third in first downs. Samuel had seven catches for 51 yards against the Eagles back in Week 4. A struggling Washington offense might be without one of their top options.

Barton leads the team in tackles and he’s played the most snaps of any Commanders off-ball linebacker this season. Barton normally calls plays for Washington’s defense as their green dot linebacker so his potential absence could disrupt that aspect.

Commanders starting right guard Sam Cosmi was limited. He was previously dealing with a knee injury but now he’s listed with a hip. He might play at less than 100%.

2022 second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis had his 21-day practice window opened. It looks like he’ll make his regular season debut after getting hurt in August.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Cody Barton (ankle)

OG Saahdiq Charles (calf)

WR Curtis Samuel (foot)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OG Sam Cosmi (hip)

TE Cole Turner (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Jonathan Allen (knee)

DE Montez Sweat (finger)

DT Phidarian Mathis (calf)