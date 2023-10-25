A.J. Brown wins his first Offensive Player of the Week award

A.J. Brown is NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7, according to an official NFL announcement.

This marks the first time Brown has ever won a Player of the Week award. Kind of surprising given how good he is.

Brown was awesome on Sunday night. He caught 10 of his 15 targets for 137 yards and one touchdown (nearly two) in the Eagles’ win over the Miami Dolphins.

Brown’s standout moments included getting open on a Jalen Hurts fourth down scramble that nearly resulted in a touchdown and making a downfield diving catch in double coverage. He shined bright when the team needed him.

There’s a case to be made Brown is the best wide receiver in the league. He’s on quite the run recently; Brown became just the second NFL player since the 1970 merger to record at least 125 receiving yards in 5 consecutive games, joining Calvin Johnson in 2012.

Here’s how Brown ranks in a number of receiving categories:

Targets: 3rd (75)

Receptions: 4th (52)

Yards: 2nd (809)

Yards per route run: 3rd (3.1)

Yards per reception: 15th (15.6)

Touchdowns: t-14th (3)

Brown’s excellence deserves to be recognized and now it has been in the form of an NFC POTW award.