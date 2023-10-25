Eagles News: Micah Parsons says Philadelphia is the NFL’s best team and they have no weaknesses

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Are the Eagles the best team in the league? pic.twitter.com/ks8W3ftAlq — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 24, 2023

5 things to know about new Eagles safety Kevin Byard - BGN

1 - How would you recap Byard’s time with the Titans? Kevin Byard will one day be in the Titans Ring of Honor. It is almost impossible to put into words what he has meant to this franchise. The Titans had the worst roster in the league when they drafted Byard and a terrible culture. Byard came in and played great from day one and was a great leader. He is also one of the best guys in the community the Titans have ever had. This franchise will miss him on and off the field.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.133: Getting close to the end of October - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa discuss what went down in the division Week 7.

Eagles at Commanders: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat seem to be getting into a groove of late, and should both have matchup advantages on the edges. The Eagles will also very clearly have a mismatch with Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams working against the Commanders shaky interior. In Week 4, the Eagles sacked Sam Howell five times, though Nicholas Morrow had three of them, so it’s not as if the Eagles’ defensive line annihilated the Commanders’ offensive line. And in actuality, Howell had his best game of the season Week 4 in Philly, partly because the Eagles didn’t get him to the ground enough. The Eagles have a massive advantage in this matchup, on paper, but they must do a better job of taking advantage of it this time around.

Let’s Get Physical - Iggles Blitz

After a slow start to the year, the Eagles defense has played well in 4 of the past 5 games. TB – 11 points – 174 yards, WAS – 31 points – 365 yards, LAR – 14 points – 249 yards, NYJ – 20 points – 244 yards, MIA – 17 points – 244 yards. Those point totals should be even lower. The offense has hurt the defense with turnovers that turned into easy points. Both the Jets and Dolphins got 10 points from the Eagles offense. This is even more impressive when you consider the injuries. Jalen Carter missed a game. Fletcher Cox missed a game. Nakobe Dean missed multiple games. The secondary has been a revolving door.

How Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and DT Milton Williams connected by parents overcoming cancer - PHLY

Williams was stunned that Sirianni knew. The 24-year-old is so soft-spoken that in the team’s media guide, he lists his biggest pet peeve as “talking too much.” He was not one who went around the locker room confiding with others about what was happening at home. So he met with his coach, and he encountered the type of empathy exclusive to someone who’s seen a parent endure cancer treatments. Sirianni explained that his father, Fran, is a three-time cancer survivor. He was there for Williams. He understood. He connected. “I didn’t have cancer, but when I’m able to talk about cancer with somebody else, I’m able to tell somebody that my family sees so much good,” Sirianni told PHLY. “As beat up as my dad got from cancer, my family sees so much good in what happened to us as a family, the way we’re together. And so we try to talk about those things to give hope. You try to talk about them to connect.” The conversation was meaningful to Williams. His mother was in Texas undergoing treatment. He would check in on her and try to maintain a presence from across the country. Sirianni was someone in Philadelphia who was there for him — not necessarily as a coach, but with the perspective of a son. “He just gave me hope for my mom that everything will be all right,” Williams said.

Eagles vs. Dolphins film review: Why Kevin Byard was acquired and why Cam Jurgens can’t return soon enough - Inquirer

The offensive line played well. There’s little to dispute that after talking to players, coaches and watching the film. But a near-perfect grade was probably a reach upon further review, especially considering the performance of right guard Sua Opeta. Backups are graded on a scale, particularly if they’re thrust into the lineup mid-game. But Opeta was making his third straight start in place of the injured Cam Jurgens and had probably his worst outing thus far.The Dolphins did well to pressure Opeta’s pass protection with various blitzes and games, and that’s where he struggled the most. But I’ll start with his run blocking and a play in which he should have been penalized for holding.

Slay explains how he made his huge INT against Dolphins - NBCSP

When did Slay decide to break? “When I know it’s not intended for my guy,” Slay said. “I was covering my guy, my guy ran a double move, I was in good position. I thought, ‘Oh, he might be throwing it here.’ But then I thought it’s too short. So then I saw the running back coming my way too so I thought this is not intended for Waddle, so I can come off my guy and try to make a play, which I did.” Slay picked off the pass — the 28th interception of his career — and returned it 16 yards to set up the Eagles’ drive at their own 17. The offense then went on an 83-yard drive to give them the 14-point lead they finished with. It was a huge swing in the game.

NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 8 - PFF

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Up 1). The Eagles’ offensive line has allowed more than 10 pressures in back-to-back games. They allowed more than 10 pressures in just two games during the 2022 regular season. Philadelphia’s offensive line gave up 13 pressures — including one sack — on 36 dropbacks. The unit’s pass-blocking efficiency rating ranked just 25th out of 26 teams in Week 7. Best player: Lane Johnson. Johnson fought through injury to play against the Dolphins and still did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit.

2024 NFL mock draft: Jordan Reid’s Round 1 pick predictions - ESPN+

30. Philadelphia Eagles (6-1). Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona. We know the Eagles value depth in the trenches when it comes to their first-round picks, and Morgan has the flexibility to play all over the offensive line. He has played right and left tackle during his career, but there are some scouts who actually believe Morgan is better suited inside at guard. Either way, Morgan would give Philadelphia options. He generates movement in the run game but also has the lower-body balance to remain in front of pass-rushers.

Titans Reacts Week 8: Grade the Kevin Byard trade - Music City Miracles

The Titans made major news this week when they traded Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tennessee got a 5th and 6th round picks plus safety Terrell Edmunds from Philadelphia for Byard. Would we have liked more for Byard? Sure, but there is only so much teams are willing to give up for a safety on the backend of his career.

Cardinals Place Zach Ertz On IR, Cut K’Von Wallace - AZ Cardinals

In an equally surprising move, the Cardinals released safety K’Von Wallace. Wallace did not play a snap Sunday after playing 100 percent of the snaps in the five games previous. “It was kind of a numbers issue,” Gannon said. “He played some meaningful snaps for us but some guys are getting healthy for us now and everyone is rolling in that room and we are honestly a little heavy there.” Jalen Thompson should return soon from a hamstring injury, and Garrett Williams was activated to the roster for the first time this past weekend.

5 quarterbacks the Browns could realistically sign right now - Dawgs By Nature

Marcus Mariota (6’-4”, 222 pounds) – Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles drafted Stanford rookie Tanner McKee this year as the third QB year so there is another backup on the roster. Mariota, age 29, was a college sensation and the former second-overall draft pick. He has played in 87 games with 74 NFL starts. His stats include 15,656 passing yards with 92 touchdowns and 54 interceptions and a career 89.3 QB rating. He is also an avid runner with 2,012 career rushing yards coupled with 17 scores. With Mariota, the offensive scheme would not have to change.

Jerry Jones says Cowboys in “upper echelon” of NFL - PFT

The Cowboys are 4-2 coming off their off week. In the NFC, only the Eagles (6-1), 49ers (5-2) and Lions (5-2) have better records. The Seahawks also are 4-2. So, where does that put the Cowboys? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks it puts them right in the thick of the NFC race. “Well, we belong in the upper echelons,” Jones said on his weekly radio on 105.3 The Fan. “I’m not going to say we belong on the field with San Fran, and we haven’t played Philly, but we’ve anticipated Philadelphia being what they look like. I don’t want to go that far, but we’re in the upper echelon.”

The McCarthy Chronicles: What’s good, and what needs to change, for Cowboys offense after bye - Blogging The Boys

The run game. I considered making a separate category for “the ugly” and putting the run game as the sole entry, because wow. The run game has gradually gotten worse and worse for the Cowboys as the season has progressed. They entered the bye week ranked 15th in EPA/carry and 25th in rushing DVOA. They’re only averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and Tony Pollard is having his most inefficient year of his career so far. Some of it is on Pollard, too; the running back is currently near the bottom of the league in total distance traveled on carries, meaning he’s not getting north and south often enough. This is despite facing a loaded box on just 14.5% of his attempts. The offensive line has struggled, too; 18% of their carries are getting stuffed, ranked near the middle of the pack. Additionally, Cowboys running backs are 26th in runs between 5-10 yards past the line of scrimmage and 22nd in runs beyond 10 yards downfield. This portion of the offense has been atrocious, and the Cowboys have to hope they figured out a solution during the bye week.

Grading The Game – Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants - Hogs Haven

Offense. The Commanders were very fortunate to score seven points in this game. After a muffed punt, Washington started the drive on New York’s 21-yard line and scored a few plays later. That was your offensive scoring on Sunday. Nothing more, nothing less. Let’s look at the horrible details. Quarterback. Is this staff setting Sam Howell up for failure? Obviously not directly. The coaches need to do whatever is needed to make Howell’s job achievable. In the current environment, that is not possible. Stats: 22-42 for 249 yards, 2 rushes for 15 yards, 1 INT, PFF rating 44.7, QBR 60.5. Assessment: F.

All Those Sam Howell Sacks - FTN Fantasy

How can Washington rank second-worst all-time in adjusted sack rate, but middle of the pack in Pass Block Win Rate? Because they’re measuring two different things, and that gets to the heart of the problem. Adjusted sack rate measures sacks (and intentional groundings) per pass play, adjusted for situation and opponent. It adjusts the rate down in common sack situations like third-and-long, but every sack is eventually counted. Pass Block Win Rate, on the other hand, looks for linemen holding their blocks for 2.5 seconds – if they can last that long, it’s a success, even if a pass rusher gets around them later. Most sacks come after 2.5 seconds, and Howell’s sacks are no exception. Howell’s time to throw this season is a below-average 2.8 seconds; he doesn’t hold the ball as long as, say, a Justin Fields (3.0 seconds) but he is willing and able to stand in the pocket, waiting for plays to develop. His average time before taking a sack is 3.5 seconds – again, not the worst, but significantly above average. So even when his linemen do hold a block long enough for it to qualify as a success for ESPN, Howell often holds the ball for long enough for someone to eventually get to him anyway. But other quarterbacks hold the ball all day and don’t get sacked – Josh Allen’s time to throw is 3.0 seconds; Patrick Mahomes is 2.9. Those quarterbacks adjust when pressure happens and either make some magic happen or throw the ball away. Howell … crumples. For Howell, pressures become sacks 39.5% of the time. That is insanely high. The league average is 23% and no other quarterback is above 35%. Howell doesn’t really throw the ball away or scramble out of pressure; he just kind of absorbs hit after hit. And a lot if it is his fault – Pro Football Focus has charted 13 of his 40 sacks as being due to pressure Howell himself allowed, rather than his offensive line; no other quarterback in the league is above seven.

Giants-Jets storylines: Daniel Jones’ status tops the list, of course - Big Blue View

The Giants’ quarterback hoped to play two weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills, meaning he would not miss any time following his Week 5 neck injury. Didn’t happen. He hoped to return Week 7 against the Washington Commanders. Didn’t happen. We are now on to Week 8, and considering that Jones told Kay Adams during his weekly Tuesday appearance on the ‘Up & Adams Show’ that there was no change in his status you have to wonder if he plays on Sunday. Jones told Adams he can run, throw and lift weights, he just still has not been cleared for contact. That is the same spot he was in a week ago. We will see Wednesday if anything changes. If not, we might be headed for Week 3 of the Tyrod Taylor experience.

Taking the Points #8: When will we see the real Bills? - The SB Nation NFL Show

Chris Dunnells (Canal Street Chronicles), JSpence the King (Buffalo Rumblings), and producer Rob “Stats” Guerrera break down the Bills and Buccaneers from a betting perspective. Each week, you’ll get spread advice, same-game parlays, our Thor of the Week Award, fantasy advice, and more! Each and every episode is brought to you by DraftKings. DraftKings Sportsbook is an official sports betting partner of the NFL! Download the Draftkings Sportsbook App today and use code SB NFL for a special offer when you sign up! That’s code SB NFL — only at DraftKings Sportsbook.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message