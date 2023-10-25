Eagles Reacts Week 8: How confident are you in the direction of the team?

The Eagles have certainly had their ups and downs this season, and it seems like fans are on that roller coaster ride right along with the team.

After the loss to the Jets, less than half of Philly fans were confident in the direction of the team — this after the team’s very first loss of the season. We all saw how the Eagles can really look when they clean some things up, like they did on Sunday night against the Dolphins, so last week’s numbers feel a bit like an over-reaction.

There are still things the team needs to work on, but overall, they looked much better in the red zone in Week 7 and the run defense was dominant.

Let us know what you think about the direction of the team after Sunday’s performance in the survey [and in the comments] below.

