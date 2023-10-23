Dolphins fans and beat reporters are somehow softer than their team

The injury-depleted Philadelphia Eagles defense held the high-octane Miami Dolphins offense in check all night, leading to a huge 31-17 win at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday Night Football. It was a hyped-up game between two 5-1 teams with ascendant, young quarterbacks, dominant wide receivers, and weird (but successful) head coaches.

It should have been a celebration of the best the NFL has to offer, but instead it is being ruined by one of the whiniest fan bases I can ever remember coming across. Even the beat reporters have been filling their diapers since the game ended!

Palm Beach Post writer Joe Schad has been crying so much about the game last night that I had to take a screenshot of his timeline so as not to fill this post with only his tweets. AND HE IS ONE OF THE BEAT WRITERS! He used to work at ESPN! Have some dignity, man. This is shameful stuff from a “journalist.”

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised since he read the tweet below and came to the conclusion that the Eagles were “missing 3 DBs” and not five, like Shane noted.

Crying about injuries during Week 7 of the football season is also an insane thing to do because...every team has injuries! It must suck to write about a team who can’t field decent backups and immediately crumbles once one player goes to the sideline with a rolled ankle. Get a grip, dude.

Dolphins came in averaging over 37 PPG. Eagles held them to 1 TD on 8 possessions. Eagles defense held Miami to season lows in: Yards, TDs, 1st downs, EPA/Drive, Success rate



* Yards

* TDs

* 1st downs

* EPA/Drive

* Success rate



Eagles were down 3 members of their secondary. That's a big Sean Desai performance right there. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) October 23, 2023

Of course the sob stories didn’t just come from credentialed members of the media, Miami fans were upset too. Now, you may look at the account below and think that it is actually Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel but, sadly, it is not. It’s just a fan who pays $8/month for a free app so that his terrible takes are boosted to the top of your algorithm.

#Dolphins 10 flags#Eagles 0 flags



That’s the story of this game. Not excuses, just straight up malpractice from @NFLOfficiating. We are in dire need of officiating reform. Hire full time refs, not part time white collar cucks.#MIAvsPHI #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/thsmFdvKLd — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) October 23, 2023

The penalty discrepancy from the game looks wild until you actually see what penalties were called against Miami. Friend of the blog @Cam_Is_Like broke it down:

Six of Miami’s 10 penalties were offsides or false starts

One was defensive holding that was accepted despite the fact the Eagles gained five yards (and a first down) on the play

The Eagles were called for two penalties, but they were both negated since they were offsetting with the Dolphins

So you’re looking at 12 penalties for Miami with only five being “judgement call” offenses against two “judgement call” Philadelphia penalties

Is a 5-2 penalty discrepancy enough to go Zapruder Film Mode? If you’re a Dolphins fan the answer is “yes.”

What if I told you non of these were penalties on the Eagles and they ended the night with 0 calls? pic.twitter.com/5noHaHYavE — Ghost of Adam Gase (@GhostOfAdamGase) October 23, 2023

I can’t even begin to fathom the level of cope one would have to be at to declare, after presumably watching the entire Miami/Philadelphia game on Sunday night, “the Miami Dolphins are without a doubt the better team and it’s not even close.” I did not really have any strong feelings one way or the other about the Dolphins or their fans before the game. They are now my sworn enemies and I will be praying on their downfall nightly.

The Bills beat us fair and square. Props to them. But the eagles benefited from the most egregiously one sided officiated games I’ve ever witnessed live. The Miami Dolphins are without a doubt the better team and it’s not even close.



Cry if you want but that’s just the truth. — VBS (@VBSofficial_) October 23, 2023

