Eagles-Dolphins instant reactions!

A win is a win is a win.

There was some bad in this game but why not take this time to reflect on all of the good?

The Eagles defense held the Dolphins offense, that is No. 1 in passing, No. 1 in rushing and the No. 1 scoring offense to only one offensive touchdown. WOW! Rookie Nolan Smith picked up his first career sack, Josh Sweat had two sacks, and Big Play Slay came in clutch with a huge interception.

A.J. Brown was incredible. He finished with 10 catches for 137 yards and a TD and he’s topped 125 yards in 5 consecutive games.

Despite the two sloppy turnovers, Jalen Hurts finished with 300 total yards and three touchdowns.

There’s so much to discuss! Join Jessica Taylor and John Stolnis NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in now!