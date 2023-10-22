 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles vs. Dolphins: Fourth quarter scores updates

After the third quarter, the Eagles lead the Dolphins by a score of 24-17.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2023 Week 7 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins game on Sunday night. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

4Q - 4:46 [Eagles 31, Dolphins 17]: The Eagles absolutely ate the clock up on a drive that ended with Kenny Gainwell spinning into the endzone for a touchdown.

3Q - 0:15 [Eagles 24, Dolphins 17]: Eagles Jalen Hurts finally found A.J. Brown for a 14-yard touchdown.

3Q - 4:02 [Eagles 17, Dolphins 17]: Jalen Hurts threw a ball that was tipped into the hands of Dolphins’ LB Jerome Baker, who ran it back for a pick 6.

2Q - 0:39 [Eagles 17, Dolphins 10]: Tyreek Hill was wide open in the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown reception.

2Q - 3:10 [Eagles 17, Dolphins 3]: A.J. Brown ended up just short of a touchdown, which meant it was time for Jalen Hurts and the Brotherly Shove to finish the drive.

2Q - 11:25 [Eagles 10, Dolphins 3]: The Eagles finally got into the endzone thanks to a 19-yard pass by Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert.

1Q - 0:59 [Eagles 3, Dolphins 3]: Miami settled for a 40-yard field goal after a 7-play drive only netted one yard.

1Q - 7:54 [Eagles 3, Dolphins 0]: Jake Elliott nails a 24-yard field goal for the Eagles after the offense struggles in the red zone.

[Stay tuned: This section will be updated with each scoring change.]

TWITTER UPDATES

