Eagles vs. Dolphins: Third quarter scores updates

This is your third quarter thread for the 2023 Week 7 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins game on Sunday night. Join the discussion in the comments below.
Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.
SCORE UPDATES
3Q - 0:15 [Eagles 24, Dolphins 17]: Eagles Jalen Hurts finally found A.J. Brown for a 14-yard touchdown.
3Q - 4:02 [Eagles 17, Dolphins 17]: Jalen Hurts threw a ball that was tipped into the hands of Dolphins’ LB Jerome Baker, who ran it back for a pick 6.
2Q - 0:39 [Eagles 17, Dolphins 10]: Tyreek Hill was wide open in the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown reception.
2Q - 3:10 [Eagles 17, Dolphins 3]: A.J. Brown ended up just short of a touchdown, which meant it was time for Jalen Hurts and the Brotherly Shove to finish the drive.
2Q - 11:25 [Eagles 10, Dolphins 3]: The Eagles finally got into the endzone thanks to a 19-yard pass by Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert.
1Q - 0:59 [Eagles 3, Dolphins 3]: Miami settled for a 40-yard field goal after a 7-play drive only netted one yard.
1Q - 7:54 [Eagles 3, Dolphins 0]: Jake Elliott nails a 24-yard field goal for the Eagles after the offense struggles in the red zone.
TWITTER UPDATES
