Kelly green is officially back!

They Eagles finally brought back the kelly green uniforms and they’re exceptional.

By Alexis Chassen
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

They’re here and they’re wonderful!

The Eagles are set to kick off against the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football but we got a chance to see the infamous kelly green uniforms during pre-game warmups, and they are amazing. It’s been 13 years since Philly last saw this uniform on the field, and fans have been clamoring to see it again ever since.

They are SO good.

They look so fresh, and it’s cool to see both veterans — like Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox — and young guys getting the opportunity to wear these fan-favorite uniforms for the first time. They’re iconic. And now, this team is part of the magic.

Julio Jones is active just days after signing with the Eagles, and he looks pretty great in kelly green, too.

