Eagles slow down Dolphins’ top-ranked offense to beat Miami, 31 to 17

The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-1 after beating the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football! Final score: 31 to 17. Nice start to the Kelly Green alternate jersey era!

Leading up to this game, many questioned how the Eagles could hope to slow down a top-ranked Dolphins offense that was averaging 37.5 offensive points per game and 498.7 yards per game. The Birds seemed especially vulnerable in the secondary with starting safeties Reed Blankenship and Justin Evans unable to play due to injury.

In the end, Sean Desai’s unit allowed just 10 offensive points (seven came from a pick six) and 244 yards. They produced four sacks and a key red zone interception that set up the Eagles’ offense for a game-sealing touchdown drive.

Things were a bit uneven for Jalen Hurts and company on Sunday night. He turned the ball over twice and missed some throws that were very much there to be made. But he didn’t let his mistakes snowball out of control and instead rallied to turn a tied game into a two-score win. Hurts was greatly aided by A.J. Brown, who continues to be downright unguardable.

Speaking of bouncing back, this was a good win for the Eagles after losing in Week 6. There’s hope for them being able to build on this performance as they continue to navigate a tough stretch.

Next up is a Week 8 road game against the Washington Commanders, who previously took the Eagles to overtime in Week 4.

Read on for a recap and stay tuned for BGN's postgame coverage

FIRST QUARTER

The Dolphins won the coin toss and elected to defer. The Eagles went with three straight D’Andre Swift runs to pick up a first down. Swift picked up another first down with his legs. DeVonta Smith couldn’t hold on to a difficult leaping catch with the ball caught over his head before being sandwiched between two defenders. Facing 3rd-and-8, Jalen Hurts hit a wide open Dallas Goedert on a crosser for a 22-yard gain. The Eagles went hurry up and back to Goedert for 1st-and-goal at the 8-yard line. QB keeper by Hurts lost two yards. Then a Kenny Gainwell run (WHY?!) went for one yard. Then an inexplicably designed QB run from the 9-yard line went for three yards. What the hell was that sequence?! Jake Elliott made the 24-yard field goal. EAGLES 3, DOLPHINS 0.

Eagles get 1st-and-goal from the 8-yard line



1st down: Hurts keeps option for -2 yards.



2nd down: Hurts hands off to Gainwell for 1 yard.



3rd down: Hurts shotgun QB run goes for 3 yards.



This after two big passing plays that got the Eagles into the red zone.



Maybe … pass? — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 23, 2023

The Dolphins picked up one first down before pressure from Jalen Carter forced Tua Tagovailoa into a third down incompletion and punt. Good start by Sean Desai’s unit.

A play that won’t show up in the stat sheet. Jalen Carter just blew up this 3rd down play. pic.twitter.com/CCJSCvhUJF — Patrick (@PhillyPMC) October 23, 2023

Hurts threw into a free blitzer to bring up third down. On 3rd-and-8, Hurts held onto the ball and got strip-sacked for a Dolphins recovery. Hurts simply turning it over too much.

Jalen Hurts is holding on to the ball too long.



He entered Week 7 with the second-longest average time to throw at 3.21 seconds, only ahead of Justin Fields ( ) at 3.23.



Hurts was 39th of 39 QBs in 2021 at 3.21 seconds. Sped up in 2022, 28th out of 41 at 2.86.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 23, 2023

Dating back to the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts has 10 turnovers in his last 8 games played.



It’s too much.



Hurts only had 8 turnovers in 15 regular seasons games + 2 playoff games prior to the SB last year.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 23, 2023

Jalen Hurts looking to rebound from an early giveaway.



He has 9 turnovers on the season, tied for the 2nd most in the NFL, trailing only Desmond Ridder's 11.



Hurts had 8 turnovers all of last season.



-- @ESPNStatsInfo — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 23, 2023

The Dolphins took over at the Eagles’ 23-yard line. Tua to Jaylen Waddle converted a 3rd-and-9 to set up 1st-and-goal at the 6-yard line. The Eagles were able to hunker down and ultimately holds Miami to three points. Another good stop by the defense. EAGLES 3, DOLPHINS 3.

Following a nice 38-yard kick return by Boston Scott, the Eagles picked up a first down to end the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

The Eagle went with a Kenny Gainwell run on 3rd-and-1 for no gain. Great. Then the Eagles went with a Brotherly Shove to move the chains. Except there were off-setting penalties on both teams being offside ... so the Eagles tried it again ... and, surprise, it worked. The Eagles moved into the red zone with a generous roughing the passer penalty. Hurts found Goedert on the unstoppable tight end screen with Jordan Mailata lead blocking for the tight end into the end zone. Boom. An actual red zone touchdown! Who would’ve thought getting your best skill players involved would be effective? EAGLES 10, DOLPHINS 3.

James Bradberry nearly pick-six’d a Tua pass that was instead completed to Tyreek Hill for a third down. On 3rd-and-3, Darius Slay broke up a pass by hitting Braxton Berrios before the ball got to him ... within five yards for no penalty. Three-and-out!

Sean Desai’s defense has balled out thus far.



Dolphins 1st drive: 5 plays, 13 yards, punt.



Dolphins 2nd drive*: 7 plays, 1 yard, FG.



Dolphins 3rd drive: 3 plays, 7 yards, punt.



(*Started at Eagles’ 23-yard line after Hurts fumble.) — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 23, 2023

Julio Jones logged his first Eagles catch for a three-yard gain to bring up third down. On 3rd-and-4, Hurts took off running to move the chains and there was a defensive holding penalty for five more yards. Hurts threw a pass a bit high and wide to DeVonta where the receiver had to make a tougher catch than necessary. Hurts got hit as he threw to almost throw another pick ... that was instead bobbled into the grasp of DeVonta. Impressive focus to be able to make the play. The Eagles went with a Gainwell run on 3rd-and-6 for three yards. WHY?! On 4th-and-3, Hurts nearly got sacked but escaped pressure to roll right ... and kept his eyes downfield to hit an uncovered Brown for a touchdown! Except the catch was ruled down at the 1-yard line, so, the Eagles naturally went with the Brotherly Shove for the score. That’s the . EAGLES 17, DOLPHINS 3.

We know it wasn't a touchdown butttttttt c'mon ‍ pic.twitter.com/dKzBvxBloR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 23, 2023

The Dolphins tried to get tricky with a WR pass but Josh Sweat sacked Cedrick Wilson to bring up 3rd-and-13. A false start brought up 3rd-and-18. Tua’s third down pass was caught along the sideline by Wilson with Darius Slay unable to force the receiver out. The Dolphins drove to the Eagles’ 25-yard line before Nolan Smith’s first career sack (!) set them back on third down. Facing 3rd-and-8, Tua floated a pass to the speedy Hill for an easy touchdown. Too fast for basically anyone in the NFL to defend him ... but especially when there isn’t a safety dropping back deep enough. EAGLES 17, DOLPHINS 10.

A lot of criticism of #26 for the Eagles, but I think this was Cover 1 blitz with #52 adding to the pressure, and #26 had the TE who stayed in and just tried to add in. Meanwhile the CB was incinerated and #21 is late getting over there (given Hill’s speed and Tua looks him off) https://t.co/uyjNnfpZeI — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) October 23, 2023

The Eagles took over at their own 25-yard line with 0:39 on the clock and three timeouts to work with. Hurts held the ball forever and took a sack and that was the end of the first half.

The #Eagles have limited the Dolphins to -7 rushing yards. That is the 3rd-fewest rushing yards allowed by an #NFL team in the first half of a game since 2000.



-12 . . . Vikings at Lions (12/10/06)

-11 . . . Bills vs. Colts (1/3/10)

-7 . . . #Eagles vs. Dolphins (10/22/23) — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 23, 2023

THIRD QUARTER

The Dolphins quickly crossed midfield but then got set back with a holding penalty. Facing 3rd-and-19, the Dolphins ran a screen that only went for six yards to bring up a punt.

The Eagles over at their own 5-yard line after a nice pin-deep punt by Miami. Facing 3rd-and-5, a Hurts pass to Brown was not on the money. Punt.

Braden Mann’s first punt went 57 yards but it was returned 16 for a 41-yard net. The Dolphins started to find success on the ground, needing just two runs and one short pass to move just outside the red zone. Facing 3rd-and-3, Tua hit Hill over the middle for a would-be score ... that was dropped. Nearly a fumble. Big break. On 4th-and-3, Tua’s pass along the left sideline was incomplete with James Bradberry in coverage (read: facemasking the receiver). The Dolphins wanted a flag for DPI but ... no call. Another fortunate break for a turnover on downs.

Bradberry interfered, but Wilson also flopped (badly), and I think that's why he didn't get the call. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 23, 2023

Hurts threw a pass right into a defender that got tipped for a very easy looking pick six. Awful! But apparently karma for getting away with not giving up a TD on the prior drive. EAGLES 17, DOLPHINS 17.

Hurts took off running for a 12-yard gain. Then he ran left and stepped up into a strike to DeVonta for 25. Swift had a nasty juke to avoid getting tackled for no gain or a loss on a swing pass to instead pick up four yards. Hurts’ pass to Olamide Zaccheaus was off target and incomplete. Hurts made up for it by hitting a crossing Goedert on the next play for a conversion. Hurts to Brown short of the end zone was turned into a touchdown by the receiver breaking through arm tackles. Pretty good player! Though not perfect, overall a good response drive by Hurts. EAGLES 24, DOLPHINS 17.

FOURTH QUARTER

Facing 3rd-and-12, the Dolphins moved the chains with a Tua to Jaylen Waddle pass over the middle. Tua slid down for some reason to give Jalen Carter the easiest TFL (not a sack, officially) of his career. Facing 3rd-and-8, Tua floated a ball with way too much loft that allowed Darius Slay to peel off his man and pursue the ball for an interception! Terrible throw (credit to interior pressure for not allowing Tua to step up and instead throw off of his back foot) turned into a much-needed takeaway.

The Eagles got to 4th-and-1 from their own 26-yard line. Nick Sirianni originally put the punt team on the field but called a timeout and then sent the offense back out for the Brotherly Shove. Right decision ... and it worked out. Hurts threw behind an open crossing Brown to bring up third down. Facing 3rd-and-8, Hurts made up for his miss by hitting Brown to set up 4th-and-1. And then another successful Brotherly Shove. Facing 3rd-and-4, the Dolphins were offside for another Eagles first down. Hurts had all day to throw ... and he delivered a 42-yard strike to Brown who made a downfield catch despite being tightly covered. Wow. A.J. Brown is kind of good. The Eagles went with two Gainwell runs that actually worked (credit to him for bouncing off contact) to cap off a 13-play, 83-yard TD drive. Great job by the offense to really take control of the game. EAGLES 31, DOLPHINS 14.

JUST THROW IT UP TO AJB ️

pic.twitter.com/hg8y1biN3t — PFF (@PFF) October 23, 2023

Jordan Davis and Fletcher Cox combined to sack Tua. Then Josh Sweat took down Tua to bring up 4th-and-10. On fourth down, nickel corner Eli Ricks broke up Tua’s pass short of the sticks for a turnover on downs.

Swift broke a big run to put the Eagles at the six-yard line at the two-minute warning with Miami down to zero timeouts.

FINAL SCORE: EAGLES WIN, 31 to 17

EAGLES LINEUP NOTES

Eli Ricks, not Josiah Scott, was first up at nickel cornerback.

Nakobe Dean and Zach Cunnningham started at linebacker.

Mekhi Garner seemingly rotated with Sydney Brown at safety.

EAGLES INJURY NEWS