Eagles-Dolphins inactives: Miami rules out two key starters

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins.

The following seven Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Reed Blankenship, Bradley Roby, Patrick Johnson, Moro Ojomo, Tanner McKee, Rashaad Penny, and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Blankenship and Roby were ruled out on Friday’s final injury report.

With Blankenship out and Justin Evans on injured reserve, the Eagles will start rookie Sydney Brown and Terrell Edmunds at safety. The backup options at this position include two cornerbacks with limited safety experience: Josiah Scott and undrafted rookie Mekhi Garner. Scott is active for his first Eagles game this year after being signed away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.

Roby’s absence means the Eagles will have a new primary slot cornerback. Scott could see playing time there. So could Eli Ricks.

Julio Jones is officially ACTIVE for his Eagles debut after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. Jones is reportedly expected to play between 15 and 25 snaps, according to NFL insider Jay Glazer (via Alex Smith).

Johnson is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The Eagles didn’t feel the need for the extra SAM linebacker depth.

Ojomo is back to being a healthy scratch as the seventh defensive tackle in the pecking order.

Under the NFL’s third quarterback rule, McKee is allowed to play if both Jalen Hurts AND Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

S Reed Blankenship - Injury.

CB Bradley Roby - Injury.

LB Patrick Johnson - Third SAM LB.

DT Moro Ojomo - Seventh DT.

RB Rashaad Penny - Fourth RB.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam - Fourth TE.

QB Tanner McKee* - Third QB.

Miami Dolphins Inactive List

Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard is OUT after being ruled questionable to play. Howard indicated he planned on playing but that won’t be the case. For the second week in a row, the Eagles are facing a team without both of their starting cornerbacks (Jalen Ramsey is also not playing).

Starting center Connor Williams is also OUT after being ruled questionable to play. The Dolphins will go with Liam Eichenberg, a former tackle with limited center experience, at the pivot.

CB Xavien Howard

OL Connor Williams

WR Robbie Chosen

TE Tyler Kroft

CB Kelvin Joseph

QB Skylar Thompson