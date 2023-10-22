Eagles vs. Dolphins Week 7 game preview and predictions

This Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins game has a LOT of juice:

Kelly Green alternate jersey debut!

Sunday Night Football!

The NFL’s top two yard-producing offenses!

Jalen Hurts vs. Tua Tagovailoa!

Seems like it should be an entertaining evening only made better by an Eagles win.

And the feeling here is that’s exactly what will happen. The Dolphins will certainly not go down without challenging the Eagles. Their offense is too potent to be shut down entirely. Philly CAN look to slow it down with the combination of shortening the game with a ball control offense and being extra aggressive to force a takeaway or two on defense.

Perhaps I’m not properly weighting the impact of injuries to the Eagles’ secondary. Perhaps I’m giving the Birds too much benefit of the doubt coming off a bad loss to the New York Jets.

But it just felt like last week was an uncharacteristic performance. And this game is the opportunity for the Eagles to prove exactly that.

To me, the betting line for this game is telling. Had the 2.5-point line in Philly’s favor shifted to the Dolphins’ side this week, that would've been concerning. Instead, it’s actually moved to the Eagles being favored by a standard three points.

Poll Will the Eagles beat the Dolphins? Yes

No vote view results 72% Yes (137 votes)

27% No (52 votes) 189 votes total Vote Now

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 31 to 28, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Julio Jones catches a touchdown in his Eagles debut.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.