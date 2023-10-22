Now that the Week 7 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options, including Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Los Angeles Rams. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 7 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

You can check out 506sports to see which games are being broadcast in your area, but people will get the Chargers vs. Chiefs [RED on the map] on CBS.

Check below for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 7 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, October 22

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (PIT), 82 (LAR) | XM: 386 (PIT), 226 (LAR)

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (ARI), 85 (SEA) | XM: 384 (ARI), 225 (SEA)

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DENVER BRONCOS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (GB), 109 (DEN) | XM: 383 (GB), 227 (DEN)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (LAC), 82 (KC) | XM: 385 (GB), 228 (DEN)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 7 late games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the Sunday Night Football thread to be posted later today.