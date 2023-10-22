NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 7

Before the seventh Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 7 games.

My overall record so far is 52-40-1 after going 10-5 last week. The BGN community is slightly ahead at 56-36-1.

NFL WEEK 7 GAMES

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens — PICK: Lions +3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Lions +3

Ravens -3 vote view results 77% Lions +3 (7 votes)

22% Ravens -3 (2 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots — PICK: Bills -7.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bills -7.5

Patriots +7.5 vote view results 77% Bills -7.5 (7 votes)

22% Patriots +7.5 (2 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears — PICK: Bears +2.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Raiders -2.5

Bears +2.5 vote view results 62% Raiders -2.5 (5 votes)

37% Bears +2.5 (3 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — PICK: Buccaneers -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Falcons +3

Buccaneers -3 vote view results 33% Falcons +3 (3 votes)

66% Buccaneers -3 (6 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Washington Commanders at New York Giants — PICK: Giants +3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Commanders -3

Giants +3 vote view results 62% Commanders -3 (5 votes)

37% Giants +3 (3 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts — PICK: Browns -3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Browns -3.5

Colts +3.5 vote view results 62% Browns -3.5 (5 votes)

37% Colts +3.5 (3 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams — PICK: Rams -3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Steelers +3.5

Rams -3.5 vote view results 12% Steelers +3.5 (1 vote)

87% Rams -3.5 (7 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks — PICK: Seahawks -9.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Cardinals +9.5

Seahawks -9.5 vote view results 37% Cardinals +9.5 (3 votes)

62% Seahawks -9.5 (5 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs — PICK: Chiefs -5.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Chargers +5.5

Chiefs -5.5 vote view results 37% Chargers +5.5 (3 votes)

62% Chiefs -5.5 (5 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Green Bay Packers (-1) at Denver Broncos — PICK: Packers -1

Poll Which bet do you like more? Packers -1

Broncos +1 vote view results 77% Packers -1 (7 votes)

22% Broncos +1 (2 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles — PICK: Eagles -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Dolphins +3

Eagles -3 vote view results 54% Dolphins +3 (6 votes)

45% Eagles -3 (5 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings — PICK: 49ers -7