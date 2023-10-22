NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 7

Before the seventh Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 7 games.
My overall record so far is 52-40-1 after going 10-5 last week. The BGN community is slightly ahead at 56-36-1.
Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Check out more analysis in this week’s episode of TGIFootball on The SB Nation NFL Show.
NFL WEEK 7 GAMES
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens — PICK: Lions +3
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
77%
Lions +3
-
22%
Ravens -3
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots — PICK: Bills -7.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
77%
Bills -7.5
-
22%
Patriots +7.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears — PICK: Bears +2.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
62%
Raiders -2.5
-
37%
Bears +2.5
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — PICK: Buccaneers -3
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
33%
Falcons +3
-
66%
Buccaneers -3
Washington Commanders at New York Giants — PICK: Giants +3
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
62%
Commanders -3
-
37%
Giants +3
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts — PICK: Browns -3.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
62%
Browns -3.5
-
37%
Colts +3.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams — PICK: Rams -3.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
12%
Steelers +3.5
-
87%
Rams -3.5
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks — PICK: Seahawks -9.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
37%
Cardinals +9.5
-
62%
Seahawks -9.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs — PICK: Chiefs -5.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
37%
Chargers +5.5
-
62%
Chiefs -5.5
Green Bay Packers (-1) at Denver Broncos — PICK: Packers -1
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
77%
Packers -1
-
22%
Broncos +1
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles — PICK: Eagles -3
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
54%
Dolphins +3
-
45%
Eagles -3
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings — PICK: 49ers -7
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
100%
49ers -7
-
0%
Vikings +7
