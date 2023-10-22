 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 7

Which bets do you like the most?

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: OCT 01 Commanders at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before the seventh Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 7 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 52-40-1 after going 10-5 last week. The BGN community is slightly ahead at 56-36-1.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Check out more analysis in this week’s episode of TGIFootball on The SB Nation NFL Show.

NFL WEEK 7 GAMES

No explanations this week since I’m behind in getting these posted.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore RavensPICK: Lions +3

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

77%
  • 77%
    Lions +3
    (7 votes)
  • 22%
    Ravens -3
    (2 votes)
9 votes total

Buffalo Bills at New England PatriotsPICK: Bills -7.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

77%
  • 77%
    Bills -7.5
    (7 votes)
  • 22%
    Patriots +7.5
    (2 votes)
9 votes total

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago BearsPICK: Bears +2.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

62%
  • 62%
    Raiders -2.5
    (5 votes)
  • 37%
    Bears +2.5
    (3 votes)
8 votes total

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay BuccaneersPICK: Buccaneers -3

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 33%
    Falcons +3
    (3 votes)
  • 66%
    Buccaneers -3
    (6 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Washington Commanders at New York GiantsPICK: Giants +3

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 62%
    Commanders -3
    (5 votes)
  • 37%
    Giants +3
    (3 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis ColtsPICK: Browns -3.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 62%
    Browns -3.5
    (5 votes)
  • 37%
    Colts +3.5
    (3 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles RamsPICK: Rams -3.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 12%
    Steelers +3.5
    (1 vote)
  • 87%
    Rams -3.5
    (7 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle SeahawksPICK: Seahawks -9.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 37%
    Cardinals +9.5
    (3 votes)
  • 62%
    Seahawks -9.5
    (5 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City ChiefsPICK: Chiefs -5.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 37%
    Chargers +5.5
    (3 votes)
  • 62%
    Chiefs -5.5
    (5 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Green Bay Packers (-1) at Denver Broncos PICK: Packers -1

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 77%
    Packers -1
    (7 votes)
  • 22%
    Broncos +1
    (2 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles PICK: Eagles -3

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 54%
    Dolphins +3
    (6 votes)
  • 45%
    Eagles -3
    (5 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota VikingsPICK: 49ers -7

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 100%
    49ers -7
    (7 votes)
  • 0%
    Vikings +7
    (0 votes)
7 votes total Vote Now

