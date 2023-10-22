Eagles rooting guide for Week 7 games

The seventh Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here. To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 7 games.

EAGLES GAME

MIAMI DOLPHINS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: The Eagles will be 6-1 with a win.

NFC EAST

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Commanders are closer to catching the Eagles and it’s better for the Giants to pick up a couple wins that will hurt their draft positioning. Root for the Giants.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: With the Eagles owning the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they’ll want to see a non-New Orleans team win the NFC South. The Bucs could be the strongest contender to keep a division title away from the Saints. Root for the Buccaneers.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Eagles want a non-Titans team to win the AFC South since the Eagles own the more favorable of their pick or Tennessee’s pick in the sixth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Not the biggest deal but might as well root for the Titans’ competition. Root for the Colts.﻿

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

DETROIT LIONS at BALTIMORE RAVENS: The Lions are a threat to the Eagles’ quest for the No. 1 seed. Easy to root for the AFC team over the NFC team. Root for the Ravens.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CHICAGO BEARS: The Bears aren’t very threatening at this point but might as well see them more killed off anyway. Root for the Raiders.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS: AFC team over NFC team. Root for the Steelers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Seahawks are the bigger threat to the Eagles. Root for the Cardinals.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DENVER BRONCOS: The Packers are the bigger threat to the Eagles. Root for the Broncos.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: The 49ers are the bigger obstacle to the Eagles getting the No. 1 seed. Root for the Vikings.

WHAT’S LEFT

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Doesn’t matter but it’s always good to see the Patriots lose.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Probably preferable for the Chiefs to not get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, though it might not matter much since they’re pretty inevitable.

BYE WEEK TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans