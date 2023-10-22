Eagles rooting guide for Week 7 games

The seventh Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here. To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 7 games.
EAGLES GAME
MIAMI DOLPHINS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: The Eagles will be 6-1 with a win.
NFC EAST
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Commanders are closer to catching the Eagles and it’s better for the Giants to pick up a couple wins that will hurt their draft positioning. Root for the Giants.
DRAFT PICK WATCH
ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: With the Eagles owning the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they’ll want to see a non-New Orleans team win the NFC South. The Bucs could be the strongest contender to keep a division title away from the Saints. Root for the Buccaneers.
CLEVELAND BROWNS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Eagles want a non-Titans team to win the AFC South since the Eagles own the more favorable of their pick or Tennessee’s pick in the sixth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Not the biggest deal but might as well root for the Titans’ competition. Root for the Colts.
NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
DETROIT LIONS at BALTIMORE RAVENS: The Lions are a threat to the Eagles’ quest for the No. 1 seed. Easy to root for the AFC team over the NFC team. Root for the Ravens.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CHICAGO BEARS: The Bears aren’t very threatening at this point but might as well see them more killed off anyway. Root for the Raiders.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS: AFC team over NFC team. Root for the Steelers.
ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Seahawks are the bigger threat to the Eagles. Root for the Cardinals.
GREEN BAY PACKERS at DENVER BRONCOS: The Packers are the bigger threat to the Eagles. Root for the Broncos.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: The 49ers are the bigger obstacle to the Eagles getting the No. 1 seed. Root for the Vikings.
WHAT’S LEFT
BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Doesn’t matter but it’s always good to see the Patriots lose.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Probably preferable for the Chiefs to not get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, though it might not matter much since they’re pretty inevitable.
BYE WEEK TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans
