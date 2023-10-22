Eagles News: Howie Roseman is “specifically targeting a safety” ahead of the NFL trade deadline

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Russini: What I’m hearing on the NFL trade deadline and more in Week 7 - The Athletic

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman always has some magic up his sleeve, and he’s been working the phone. The Eagles are apparently staying put on running back Rashaad Penny, knowing depth will be necessary for a team that should be making a long postseason run. Philly is looking to make some additions on defense after they suffered a handful of injuries in the defensive backfield, specifically targeting a safety.

System QB or QB System? - BGN

The Eagles do not have a great chance to slow Tyreek Hill down with their banged up secondary. But they can slow him down in the backfield. In the Dolphins sole loss this year Tua Tagovailoa was sacked 4 times, he’s been sacked just twice in all other games combined. Last season Tagovailoa was sacked at least twice in five straight games, in those games he had a 84.4 passer rating, in the five games before that he was sacked a total of three times and had a 118.9 rating. So far this season Tagovailoa is 18th in completion percentage while under pressure and 16th in passer rating; though this is not an automatic solution, last season he was 4th and 1st. Granted every QB performs worse under pressure, but some do more than others. Get Tagovailoa under pressure, and the Eagles have a good chance. And that’s what you need against perhaps the best player in this game, and in the game. Which isn’t their QB.

FROM THE SB NATION NFL SHOW: Eagles Dolphins winner will be NFL’s “it” team - BGN Radio

The SB Nation NFL Show’s TGIFootball crew debates whether the winner of the Eagles Dolphins game with be the “it” team in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins Vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Your Game Predictions - The Phinsider

Well, that’s our random selection of predictions this week. Most of us still see Miami winning in what will be a fairly close game with others believing that Miami will drop their second game of the season. Thank you to each one of you who took the time to give us their prediction for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Please check back with us on Tuesday evening when we will take a look back and see who hit on their weekly predictions.

In Roob’s Eagles Observations, a peek ahead at the future of the offensive line - NBCSP

9. Derek Barnett has now gone 339 consecutive snaps since his last sack, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver against Teddy Bridgewater, who has since played for the Dolphins and Lions. His streak of 10 consecutive games without a sack by an Eagles edge rusher (minimum 10 snaps per game) is tied for longest on record in franchise history (snap counts have been kept since 2012). Vinny Curry had a 10-game streak from 2017 through 2019. Barnett’s streak is also the longest current streak by any NFL edge rusher. Fourteenth pick.

Get ready to Light Up the Linc on Sunday night! - PE.com

The Eagles host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Not only will the game be televised in prime time with an 8:20 PM kickoff, but it’s the long-awaited return of the Kelly Green uniforms. Fans will want to be in their seats early as the Eagles will once again feature the all-new light show extravaganza – Light Up the Linc – during the team introduction. Not only will fans witness this prime-time-worthy display, but they will also be a part of the action! Here’s how.

NFL Week 7 predictions, fantasy sleepers, key stats, buzz - ESPN+

When I checked on Julio Jones’ availability for the Eagles offense this weekend, I was told that hasn’t been decided yet. But the veteran receiver has given himself a chance by looking in shape over the past two practices and acclimating after signing this week. How much can he handle on short notice? Expect a scaled-back role if the Eagles activate him from the practice squad.

5 reasons why Mike McCarthy is not the right head coach for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

REASON 5: IN-GAME DECISIONS. Resetting the defense and giving up the most points in franchise history was bad. Being the most penalized team in the league is also bad. And taking over the play-calling only to have the worst points per play efficiency in almost two decades is, well, it’s really bad. McCarthy has demonstrated all of those things. But there’s more. We’ve also experienced many instances where his in-game coaching decisions are just downright terrible. Granted, some of these miscues are brushed aside because they didn’t end up having a negative impact, but that doesn’t change the fact that he made a bad coaching decision. There are many examples of this during McCarthy’s stay with Dallas and we have offered up a handful of receipts...

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Prop Bets - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders are visiting the New York Giants and they are 3-point favorites. Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes last week, but he only had 151 yards passing. The defense helped the offense with 3 key turnovers thrown by Desmond Ridder.

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones out vs. Commanders, per report - Big Blue View

The New York Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, per a published report. Jones had been listed as questionable, but as of Friday had not been cleared for contact. The quarterback practiced on a limited basis during the week, throwing during individual periods but not doing any team work.

As trade deadline inches closer, Vikings receiving calls on star pass rusher Danielle Hunter - NFL.com

One player who won’t be traded is Saquon Barkley, sources tell NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. The Giants have no plans to engage in any trade conversations centered around their franchise back. In a tough season, dealing players on expiring deals (Parris Campbell would be one) would make sense. But it doesn’t appear Barkley is going anywhere. The same goes for the Panthers, who likely won’t trade any key building blocks for their future, but do appear open to dealing players such as WR Terrace Marshall and CB Donte Jackson and may have traded Jeremy Chinn before he got injured.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2023 - SB Nation

We’re fast approaching both the midway point of the NFL season, and the trade deadline which takes place on October 31st. Teams around the league have more or less shown us who they are in 2023, and now they’re trying to make in-season adjustments to either propel themselves deeper in the playoff picture — or hope to make the postseason at all.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message