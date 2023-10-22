It’s Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some interesting matchups in the early games on Sunday at 1:00 PM, including an NFC East matchup between the two teams at the bottom of the division.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until tonight — against the Miami Dolphins —, so you can just sit back and enjoy the early slate of Sunday games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Commanders vs. Giants on CBS.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 7 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, October 22

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

DETROIT LIONS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 134 (DET), 82 (BAL) | XM: 385 (DET), 228 (BAL)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CHICAGO BEARS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 133 (LV), 85 (CHI) | XM: 384 (LV), 225 (CHI)

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 135 (ATL), 83 (TB) | XM: 386 (ATL), 226 (TB)

CLEVELAND BROWNS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 158 (CLE), 109 (IND) | XM: 383 (CLE), 227 (IND)

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 132 (BUF), 113 (NE) | XM: 387 (BUF), 229 (NE)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at NEW YORK GIANTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 121 (WAS), 111 (NYG) | XM: 388 (WAS), 230 (NYG)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 7 early games here in the comment section.