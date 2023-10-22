Eagles vs. Dolphins: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, online streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) are finally back home for the big Kelly Green debut on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins (5-1).

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stresses the importance of dawg mentality and moving on from adversity. The team will certainly be tested this week coming off their first loss of the season to the Jets, and preparing to face one of the toughest teams on their schedule.

The Dolphins have been dynamic this season, offensively explosive, and the Eagles will be without safety Reed Blankenship and CB Bradley Roby. Fortunately, CB Darius Slay will be back, and DT Jalen Carter will be available up front. Still, DC Sean Desai acknowledged that the Eagles will have to match the Dolphins’ speed with physicality on Sunday night.

The Eagles added some speed on offense this week, signing WR Julio Jones to join what Sirianni called a banged up receiver room. DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were both limited in practice this week, but were not listed on the final injury report. Regardless, the team elevated Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, so it’ll be interesting to see how he’s used — at the very least he adds some dependable depth.

There’s still the matter of fixing the red zone offense and not turning the ball over, but hopefully those are things the Eagles worked on. If nothing else, Philly should be absolutely electric as the city and team celebrate the return of the Kelly Green jerseys. It’ll take more than vibes for the Eagles to beat the Dolphins, but they can certainly help.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Channel: NBC

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Referee: Brad Allen (Eagles are 4-5 in 9 games as referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 83 (PHI), 85 (MIA), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (PHI), 225 (MIA)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Peacock

The Eagles are slight favorites at home this week.

Philadelphia Eagles: -3 (-148)

Miami Dolphins: +3 (+124)

Over/under: 51.5

History Lesson

The Dolphins lead the all-time series between these teams, 9-6, and have won the two most recent meetings. They last faced off in 2019 down in Miami, when the Dolphins beat the Eagles, 37-31.

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)