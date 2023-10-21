Eagles roster moves announced ahead of Dolphins game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced some roster moves ahead of their Week 7 home game against the Miami Dolphins. An overview:

WR Julio Jones and CB Mekhi Garner were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Note: Practice squad players can be temporarily promoted to the roster up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. This is the first elevation for Jones and second for Garner.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

JULIO JONES

The future Hall of Famer is set to make his Eagles debut on Sunday night. One would figure his role will be relatively limited since he only joined the team earlier this week. That said, maybe he doesn’t need much practice time to make an instant impact. Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus could conceivably split snaps as WR3 behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. It’ll be interesting to see how much Jalen Hurts trusts him early on.

MEKHI GARNER

This is the second week in a row that Garner is being elevated. The Eagles are thin at safety with Reed Blankenship ruled out and Justin Evans on injured reserve. Philly will start Sydney Brown and Terrell Edmunds on the back end. Last week, Garner was the third safety and saw playing time due to necessity. He could reprise that role again or serve as more depth behind the recently re-signed Josiah Scott.