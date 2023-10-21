Eagles News: Kenny Moore among potential trade deadline targets

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

3 players who make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline, 2.0 - PhillyVoice

Kenny Moore (28), Slot CB, Colts (5’9, 190). The Colts are 3-3 and in the hunt in the AFC South. They wouldn’t be sellers, would they? Ehhhh, Shane Steichen announced on Wednesday that Anthony Richardson will have season-ending surgery on his shoulder. That means that Gardner Minshew will lead the Colts the rest of the way at quarterback, so the bet here is that they realize that they are not Super Bowl contenders and should be making decisions in their best long-term interests. Moore is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and even made the NFL’s top 100 list a season ago. Anyway, this is a pretty obvious fit. Moore is a savvy veteran player who his teammates seem to love and can fit into any locker room culture. He is also in the final year of his deal, thus making him very easy to trade.

Eagles-Dolphins Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 7 enemy - BGN

1 - The Dolphins are crazy good on offense! Who or what is the biggest reason for their success? Tua Tagovailoa is clearly reaching the potential that had Miami select him with the fifth-overall pick. He is decisive, he is confident, and he is executing the offense to perfection. He is the front-runner for MVP right now, and he definitely deserves to be in consideration. As long has he stays healthy - and that is obviously going to always be a concern, but that is true of any player - the Dolphins offense should be able to operate at this ridiculous level.

The QB Factory Reboot #65: The good and bad from Jalen Hurts Week 6 + What to expect from Tua and the Dolphins’ offense - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield share their favorite and least favorite throws that Jalen Hurts made against the Jets before discussing what to expect against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips will be on a snap count against the Philadelphia Eagles - The Phinsider

“We’re still not going to play him full time, not like he was in the first game,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on Thursday. “But he definitely is progressing and definitely happy to have him back.” Phillips played a season-high 79 snaps in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers and 32 snaps against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. He earned two tackles last Sunday, pushing his season total to 10 through 131 snaps. “Yeah, I think it was great that we got him in the game last week,” Fangio said. “I think that was really good. Hopefully he’ll be better this week.”

Game Review – NYJ 20, PHI 14 - Iggles Blitz

After re-watching the game, there are really two ways to look at the Eagles first loss of the season. On one hand, I felt better. This was a game where everything that could go wrong did go wrong. If you change any of a handful of plays, the Eagles probably win that game. Every team is going to have a day where they play sloppy and it hurts them. On the other hand, the Eagles blew a 14-3 lead. They had chance after chance to make plays and just couldn’t do it. Even with all the mistakes they made, this is a game they should have won. The Eagles gave this game away. It wasn’t like the Jets made a bunch of great plays. They gained 244 yards. They didn’t have any long TDs. Their defense gave up 348 yards. The Jets made fewer mistakes. That’s how they won. I do think they were the more physical team and that’s got to be frustrating for the Eagles. They spend a lot of resources on the OL and DL. They are used to winning the LOS.

Spadaro: How will Eagles contend with Dolphins’ No. 1-ranked offense? - PE.com

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith has spent the week preparing for Miami and recovering from a hamstring injury that limited his time on the practice field, but he is determined to play at his usual high level. He has also embraced the addition of Julio Jones, a legend from his days at Alabama and, of course, his brilliant NFL career. “It’s great. I had a couple of times when I worked out with him when he used to come back to Alabama,” Smith said. “It’s amazing just being able to pick his brain, things like that. Having more time with him, being everyday now.” There is also the story of Miami coming to town and with that, some of his former Alabama teammates, notably quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Smith looks forward to seeing his former teammates, but that isn’t his focus. “It’s going to be fun, man,” he said. “It’s always when you see those guys and get to talk to them. Ultimately, we’re going out here to win.”

NFL Week 7 predictions, fantasy sleepers, key stats, buzz - ESPN+

Can Philadelphia stop Miami’s ground game? The Dolphins have the most efficient running attack in the NFL by a mile. Their 0.22 expected points added per designed carry blows away the rest of the league. In fact, the Eagles actually rank second in the category (0.06) but are closer to the 22nd-ranked Saints (minus-0.09) than the Dolphins. But Philadelphia looks like a team that can slow Miami’s run game. It ranks second in run stop win rate (36%) and sixth in yards per carry allowed (3.6). The only problem? Philadelphia’s run-stuffing excels on interior runs (hello, Jordan Davis), where the Eagles have allowed just 3.4 yards per carry (third-best). The Dolphins, meanwhile, run outside more than anyone else (39% of the time). Philadelphia’s outside run defense isn’t bad, but it isn’t as good, allowing 4.9 yards per carry (13th-best).

From player to coach, Eagles’ Matt Leo making a difference - NBCSP

Fresh off the first two-sack game of his NFL career, Eagles first-round rookie Jalen Carter was crowded by a group of reporters in the visiting locker room at SoFi Stadium when he was asked a really simple question. What worked for you against the Rams? “I don’t know,” said Carter, before a light bulb went on. “Going over the film throughout the week with Matt Leo.” Matt Leo is a name that might ring a bell. Leo, 31, is the former plumber from Australia who came to the United States to chase his dream to play American football, first as a defensive end at Iowa State and then in the NFL. He joined the Eagles through the International Player Pathway Program 2020 and spent the last few years as an extra practice squad player but never got a chance to play in a regular season game. Well, he’s a coach now. And Leo has sort of become a secret weapon for the Eagles’ 2023 defensive line.

Every NFL team’s highest-graded wide receiver from Week 6 - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Brown (86.4). The Jets were without Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, but they were still able to hold Philly to 14 points while forcing three interceptions. Brown had another big game with 131 receiving yards (third). He caught four contested targets for 62 yards (first) and recorded two explosive gains of 36 and 49 yards. Brown recorded his fourth straight 125-plus-yard game. He has 26 first-down catches (third) and 14 explosive gains (second) during that span and is averaging over 16 yards per target.

The Dolphins’ Defense is Totally Average - Crossing Broad

Say what you will about the Eagles’ 14-point effort against the Jets. Two of the four turnovers were self-inflicted and New York’s defense had nothing to do with three drops and a missed fourth quarter field goal. Jalen Hurts threw for 280 in the loss and if Lane Johnson is indeed ready to go for Sunday, then Miami is a team you can absolutely run on with D’Andre Swift. The formula here is simple. The Eagles need to get back to doing what they do. Move the sticks, control the clock, keep Miami’s offense on the sidelines. Run the god damn ball. The defense kept you in it last week against Zach Wilson, but you can’t put them in that same position against Tua and that elite offense.

Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts share mutual respect, as teammates and rivals - PFT

At Alabama, Jalen Hurts became the starting quarterback as a true freshman and led his team to the national championship game as both a freshman and sophomore — and was rewarded for his efforts by being benched in the national championship game by true freshman Tua Tagovailoa, who engineered a second-half comeback win to clinch the title for the Crimson Tide. After losing a quarterback competition to Tagovailoa the next year, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma. But there are no hard feelings between the two quarterbacks, who will meet when the Dolphins face the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Alabama coach Nick Saban thinks the relationship between Hurts and Tagovailoa is unique.

These Eagles players saw their first MLB game, and gave us the best video of postseason - SB Nation

One of the best videos you’ll see out of the MLB Postseason was D’Andre Swift and Terrell Edmunds of the Philadelphia Eagles watching the NFCS.

Princess Diana Wore Philadelphia Eagles Jacket to Show She Was ‘With It’ as a Young Mom, Bodyguard Says - People

Princess Diana’s wardrobe was full of surprises — like a Philadelphia Eagles varsity jacket! The late Princess of Wales’ sporty style statement is the subject of discussion in an upcoming feature on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, airing Sunday around noon ET. In a segment timed to the return of the Philly football team’s throwback Kelly Green uniforms, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe speaks for the first time about the significance of the coat in her royal closet. Wharfe served as personal protection officer for Princess Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, from 1988 to 1993, during the years Diana was photographed in the jacket on the school run. “Diana always craved the normalcy. By being a member of the royal family, that was almost impossible. Neither William or Harry, when they were kids, wanted their mother to sort of dress in her finery, take them to school,” Wharfe says. “So all Diana would do is be as casual as possible.”

3 areas of concern after Cowboys narrowly escape Chargers - Blogging The Boys

The best way to characterize head coach Mike McCarthy’s clock management against the Chargers is puzzling. Take the closing sequence of the first half, for example. After a CeeDee Lamb 22-yard gain, the Cowboys had 1st and 10 from the Los Angeles 48-yard line with fifty seconds left to play in the second quarter and two timeouts left. On the next play, Prescott completed a pass for an 11-yard gain to Michael Gallup, whose forward progress is stopped while in bounds, which allows the clock to continue to run. McCarthy opts not to call a timeout in this situation. This is pivotal because, on the next play, the Cowboys are flagged for holding and are then backed up to the Chargers’ 47-yard line with only 21 seconds, allowing 29 seconds to come off the clock and be virtually back to where they started.

Commanders fans are looking for a victory in the Meadowlands on Sunday and a shot at first place in the NFC East a week later - Hogs Haven

After plummeting to just 19% last week, Commanders fans expressed a lot more confidence in the direction of the team following a road win over the Falcons this past Sunday. This week, the number of fans proclaiming confidence in the direction of the team climbed back over the 50% mark, with 52% of respondents saying they feel good about where the franchise is headed.

Giants’ depth chart: Things have changed drastically since the season began - Big Blue View

The New York Giants’ roster, and consequently their depth chart, has undergone dramatic change due to injuries since the season began. Here is a look at what the depth chart looks like before Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. This will be different from the depth chart that you can currently find on the team’s website. At least as of Saturday morning, that depth chart was not up to date as it did not reflect many of the recent roster changes. What I have done is built depth charts that reflect both the current roster and the reality of how playing time is being divided.

TGIFootball #11: Previewing Week 7 in the NFL - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton react to the Jaguars win over the Saints on Thursday Night Football–and preview every game across the NFL in Week 7.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message