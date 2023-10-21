College football preview: 5 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Week 8

Over the midway point of the season and there are dozens of exciting NFL Draft prospects to be watching on a weekly basis. Here are names to keep an eye on as they play in some seriously high stakes games.

Kalen King, Cornerback, Penn State v. Ohio State (12 PM on Fox)

Kalen King might have the hardest job in the country on Saturday. The talented cornerback will be either guarding Emeka Egbuka or Marvin Harrison Junior. A true “pick your poison” moment for Penn State’s top cover man, King will have a chance to show out against the two best receivers in the country and prove he can run with NFL level talent. A strong game from King could be a determining factor in this match between two unbeaten teams.

Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver, Oregon v. Washington State (3:30 PM on ABC)

Troy Franklin and the Ducks are coming off a gut wrenching loss, but Franklin can take heart that he has been playing at an extremely high level this year and especially in big games. Franklin had eight catches for over 150 yards and a score last week, giving him 40 receptions for eight scores and almost 700 yards on the season. The 6’3” receiver has a lot to offer in terms of size, route running and ball skills and he should put on another show against Washington State.

Dallas Turner, Edge Defender, Alabama v. Tennessee (3:30 PM on CBS)

Alabama has hardly been the powerhouse we’re used to, but the Crimson tide have mucked it up with some tough, scrappy wins through the first seven weeks of the season. Part of their resurgence after an early season loss can be owed to their defense and Dallas Turner. Since the loss to Texas in week two, Turner has piled up seven sacks in the last five games. He is playing hard and fast and is the engine of an Alabama defense that is allowing less than 200 passing yards per game and 105 rushing yards per game. Turner and the Tide have to keep up the strong play against an explosive Tennessee team. A win against the Vols will be huge to keep Alabama’s playoff hopes alive.

Jaylin Simpson, Safety, Auburn v. Ole Miss (7 PM on ESPN)

Jaylin Simpson played cornerback at Auburn for almost his entire career, but a late season change to safety last year might have helped make him a legit NFL prospect. Simpson has been a force for the Tigers defense this season, picking off four passes and brought one back for a touchdown. He has a great challenge against Ole Miss and their well rounded offense. Another strong performance could solidify his position as a first round safety prospect.

Keon Coleman, Wide Receiver, FSU v. Duke (7:30 PM on ABC)

Keon Coleman has been one of the more exciting breakout players this season. After two years languishing at Michigan State, Keon Coleman has exploded in the Florida State passing game. The 6’4”, 210 pound receiver has a rare blend of size and athleticism that makes him difficult to cover and makes “wow” plays seem routine. Coleman already has seven touchdowns this year, matching his season total from 2022. The Noles will need his big plays against a tough Duke team so they can stay unbeaten.