Eagles-Dolphins Final Injury Report: Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter WILL play, two players ruled out

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 7 Sunday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.

Two players were ruled OUT: Reed Blankenship and Bradley Roby.

Neither player was able to practice this week after getting hurt in Week 6.

Blankenship’s absence is especially troubling going up against the Dolphins’ passing attack. Not a good time to be without your best safety option by far. The good news is that Sydney Brown is back this week after missing three games due to a hamstring injury. The rookie might be able to give this secondary a spark. Or he might be culpable in allowing some big plays. Brown is a bit of a wild card at this point. In any case, he’ll be starting next to Terrell Edmunds. It remains to be seen who the third safety is. It could be Josiah Scott who fills in if needed. The Eagles could also look to temporarily elevate one of their practice squad corners for more emergency safety depth like they did with Mekhi Garner last weekend.

Roby being out means the Eagles will need a new plan at nickel cornerback. We could see the aforementioned Josiah Scott playing in there. He might rotate with Eli Ricks. The Eagles could temporarily elevate one of their practice squad corners to factor in as well.

Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Darius Slay avoided being listed with a game status. They’re all set to play on Sunday.

Pretty incredible that Johnson won’t miss a start after original fear that he could go on injured reserve. Of course, we have to see if he can hold up through Sunday’s game.

Carter and Slay are back after missing Week 6. Getting Carter back is especially crucial; the Eagles MUST be able to generate interior pressure against the Dolphins.

Smith and Goedert were limited in practice this week but they’re good to go.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

S Reed Blankenship (ribs)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Shaun Bradley

S Justin Evans

OT Roderick Johnson

C/G Cam Jurgens

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Zech McPhearson

WR Quez Watkins

Jurgens is dealing with a foot injury and is eligible to return in Week 9 at the earliest. Evans is dealing with a knee injury and is eligible to return in Week 11 at the earliest (Eagles have a Week 10 bye). Watkins is dealing with a knee injury and is eligible to return in Week 11 at the earliest. Maddox is reportedly out for the season due to a pectoral injury. Bradley, Johnson, and McPhearson will miss the entire 2023 season since they were placed on IR ahead of roster cuts to the 53-player limit.

RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers is suspended for the entire 2023 season due to gambling. He can apply for reinstatement next year.

MIAMI DOLPHINS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

Jalen Ramsey was officially ruled out after being verbally ruled out by Mike McDaniel earlier this week.

Fellow starting cornerback Xavien Howard is questionable but he indicated that he plans to play on Sunday night.

Starting center Connor Williams has been dealing with a groin issue that previously caused him to miss two games. He was limited on Thursday and Friday. Williams probably plans to play but we’ll see if he can make it through the game.

OUT

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Xavien Howard (groin)

FB Alec Ingold (foot)

DB Nik Needham (Achilles)

OL Connor Williams (groin)

RESERVE/INJURED

RB De’Von Achane

OT Terron Armstead

RB Chris Brooks

WR River Cracraft

DB Keion Crossen

LB Zeke Vandenburgh

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

RESERVE/PSYCHICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

CB Nik Needham

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

WR Erik Ezukanma