Eagles need to get aggressive in defending the Dolphins

The Dolphins offense is impressive.

They are currently No. 1 in passing, No. 1 in rushing and the No. 1 scoring offense.

They are loaded with talented players, starting with their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is a favorite for league MVP.

They also have a dynamic wide receiver duo that consists of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill currently leads the league in receiving with 814 yds.

With their rookie running back De’Von Achane currently sidelined, Raheem Mostert has stepped up as their lead back and has been explosive leading the league with 11 touchdowns through the first six weeks.A question that remains is how the Eagles plan to stop them.

On BGN Radio Episode 358, Brandon Lee Gowton explains how that’s simply not going to happen but rather they may be able to disconnect them.

“You’re not stopping the Dolphins offense. That’s not happening. You’re not going to come in and force them to punt the ball over and over, it’s not going to happen … it’s time to invite variance, get aggressive, try to confuse them at some points.”

In addition to the vibes in Philly being thrilling with the Phillies in the NLCS, the Eagles are also going to debut their highly anticipated Kelly green jersey’s on Sunday night which will for sure fire up the crowd at the Linc.

“This is a good week to be playing the Dolphins or a good time in Philly I think that home field advantage could be especially valuable in this circumstance if the crowd is loud and into it and creating confusion for the Dolphins’ [pre-snap motion heavy] offense. But, yeah, again, you’re not shutting them down. It’s not as simple as that.”

