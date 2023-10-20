Eagles News: Jalen Carter is key to beating the Dolphins

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Film Preview: Are the Miami Dolphins Ready for Prime Time in Philadelphia? - The Phinsider

Jalen Carter missed last week but already has two limited sessions in this week. If he can go, it would change what the offense can do. One of the biggest problems this offense has had this season (there haven’t been many) is dealing with interior pressure. The Bills have been the only team that could generate consistent pressure from the interior and it disrupted the offense in the second half of that game. Connor Williams’ availability will be essential for this game. Liam Eichenberg filled in last week and played well, but this would be a totally different situation. If Liam has to line up at center, they need to really consider finding ways to get him help when he’s matched up with Carter or Cox. Even with Connor healthy, this is one of their more difficult matchups of the season.

Eagles-Dolphins player matchups to watch in Week 7 - NBCSP

Dolphins’ banged-up OL vs. Eagles’ stocked DL. The one big hope the Eagles have to stopping this high powered Dolphins offense is to get after Tua early and often, which isn’t easy because he certainly gets the ball out quickly. Tagovailoa leads all NFL starters in average time to throw at just 2.32 seconds. He’s running the offense efficiently, which means it’s out. It can sometimes mean there are opportunities to get takeaways too, so the Eagles have to capitalize on them. But the Eagles certainly have the type of defensive line that can take over a game. It’s going to need to do that on Sunday if the Eagles want to keep points off the board. After missing the Jets game, the Eagles should have fantastic rookie DT Jalen Carter back on the field for this one. While the Eagles are really banged up in their secondary, that defensive line rotation is healthy and dangerous with Carter, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham and more. And that rotation will be facing a Dolphins’ offensive line that isn’t at full strength. After already losing Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armsetead to IR, some other injuries have popped up recently to guard Robert Hunt and center Connor Williams.

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Lions; Vikings stun 49ers; rookie receiver breaks out - NFL.com

The Dolphins have been on a historic offensive tear this season, but when they faced the Bills’ formidable defense in Week 4, the Fins were stymied. Miami was held to a season-low 20 points, with Tua Tagovailoa taking four sacks. For comparison, Tua has been sacked twice in all other games combined. I expect a similar performance from the Eagles’ defense, which will hold Mike McDaniel’s unit to fewer than 20 points for the first time this season on Sunday night. Plus, rookie phenom Jalen Carter returns from injury to record two sacks.

Eagles vs. Dolphins stats preview - BGN

It feels like the Eagles blitz so much more than they actually do because they often drop an EDGE defender into coverage when they bring a linebacker. I knew the Eagles had been running a lot more man coverage of late, but I didn’t realize they were running at the 2nd highest rate in the league! That’s wild! This defense is completely different from last year and we just aren’t seeing much of the zone-match stuff that we saw so frequently last year.

Eagles-Dolphins Preview - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski preview the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The guys also discuss what the Julio Jones signing means.

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 7 - PFF

The Eagles have played man coverage at an above-average rate this season. The Eagles rank among the five best teams in first down and touchdown rate allowed (28.6%) and yards allowed per coverage target (5.9) in man this season. Tyreek Hill (0.66) and Jaylen Waddle (0.50) rank among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage this season. Hill owns the second-best receiving grade versus man (91.2), while Waddle ranks 18th (80.2) in that regard. Fantasy managers can temper expectations a bit for both options in a tougher matchup, but both should still make it into starting lineups.

NFL Week 7 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Storyline to watch: Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, former teammates and competitors in the Alabama quarterback room, square off for the first time at the professional level. They steward the top two offenses in the NFL in yards per game (Miami at 498.7 yards per game, Philadelphia at 395.0). This matchup will also feature the NFL’s top two rushing teams (Miami at 181.8 yards per game, Philadelphia at 150)

Nick Sirianni on Julio Jones: Tempting to play him, but don’t want to put him in danger - PFT

The Eagles have wide receiver Julio Jones on their roster, but they’re not saying if he’ll be playing a role against the Dolphins on Sunday. Jones has practiced with the Eagles for the last few days and the team has an opening at wideout with Quez Watkins on injured reserve. At his Friday press conference, head coach Nick Sirianni said Jones has looked good but that the team is still weighing the wisest approach to breaking him into the lineup. “Julio, you’re going to be tempted to want to put him in because he’s a phenomenal player that’s done a lot in this league,” Sirianni said. “We are going to have to make sure that we’re not putting him in danger. Doing what we need do to help us win the game and doing what he needs to do to help us win the game, and also being smart with his rep count just because of elevated risk of injury if you put him in for too much.”

Wulf’s Den: Getting Freaky in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room - PHLY

Wulf: If you could be anybody else on the team for a –. Jason Kelce: Jalen Carter. Wulf: And what would you do? Kelce: Just beat the fuck out of O-linemen and be young and have my whole career in front of me. (Laughs)

Local artist Bill Strobel represents the past and present with a new-look Eagles wing wall - PE.com

Before last year’s Super Bowl, artist Bill Strobel created a Jalen Hurts mural at Brown and Corinthian Streets in Fairmount, a project he took on himself. Now, Strobel is being commissioned by the Eagles to design the wing wall in Lincoln Financial Field’s Pepsi Plaza for Sunday’s Kelly Green game. “It is just a small part of the Kelly Green rollout, but it is super cool to be doing this,” Strobel said. Strobel has art featured inside the stadium’s Hyundai and Tork Club levels and the Pro Shop, as well as around the city. It was his Hurts mural that he painted last February that gained him traction with the fan base and organization. The Camden, New Jersey native created the mural on his street corner by the Eastern State Penitentiary.

Cowboys point/counterpoint: Mulling Mike McCarthy - Blogging The Boys

Tom: I’ll still throw some shade on McCarthy for those two failures. Don’t try and imitate the Philadelphia Eagles when your quarterback is much more effective when used otherwise plus you have a big, strong running back in Hunter Luepke, and that field goal seemed a case of poor clock management, since they had a timeout available and could have taken a quick shot at the end zone. But those are not my only “nits.” I get frustrated by a lot of other decisions he makes. For a few weeks, he has been calling early down runs that are both too frequent and too ineffective. The line is struggling despite the return of all the injured starters, and after one or two runs hit a wall, he needs to do something different either in the specific runs he dials up or going to Dak Prescott’s arm to move the ball. In that game, CeeDee Lamb just went off, and we started to see Brandin Cooks make some serious contributions, with only one Cooks incompletion between the two of them. But Michael Gallup had more targets than either of them, ten, almost as many as both put together despite only catching three of them. It looked like McCarthy was trying to get the ball to Gallup to break him out of his slump this year. That is a good objective, but a nearly must-win game seems an odd time to do it.

Commanders fans want Jahan Dotson to be targeted more, but are they right to think so? - Hogs Haven

When Jahan Dotson was targeted only once in the Week 6 win over the Falcons in Atlanta — a ball that he dropped — alarm bells went off. Things weren’t going as expected. Dotson had started off a bit slow in ‘23, and many had expected him to ‘get right’ against the Falcons. Jahan Dotson started off his rookie career red-hot, with 4 touchdowns and 152 yards in his first 4 NFL games. He had also finished strong, with 3 TDs and 344 yards in his final 5 games. In between, he had been on IR or limited by injury. Ahead of this season, Dotson was a trendy pick for fantasy football owners, who expected Eric Bieniemy and Sam Howell’s strong right arm to prove a double-boon to the receiver’s production. For the first five weeks, fantasy owners were mostly disappointed as Dotson’s production lagged well behind his rookie season. Through 5 weeks of the ‘23 season, Jahan Dotson had scored only a single touchdown and accounted for only 140 receiving yards. Getting shut out of the box score in Atlanta last week was too much. The hue and cry went out for the Commanders to do something. Jahan needed more targets; they had to throw him the ball!

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones still not cleared for contact - Big Blue View

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is still not cleared for contact, coach Brian Daboll told media before Friday’s practice. Daboll added that he did not have an injury designation yet for Jones. Daboll said that offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (hamstring), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Matt Peart (shoulder) are all out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Daboll said right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) will be listed as questionable. If Neal can’t play, Tyre Phillips, just signed off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, seems like the likely candidate to play right tackle.

Establish the Fun: How Utah turned Sione Vaki from safety to running back - SB Nation

One of the highlights of the last week is the New York Jets defense shutting down the Philadelphia Eagles in their win. The Jets shut the Eagles down to -0.13 EPA per play and a 41% Success Rate, and how they did it was very interesting. Up front, the Jets matched physicality and intensity, which is the M.O. for a Jets DL that is considered one of the best in the NFL. Yes, RT Lane Johnson did get hurt and didn’t return to the game, but for most of the game the Jets thoroughly dominated most of the game, especially on early downs. The Jets play their defensive front much like the 49ers—the Robert Saleh connection is real—and they were in attack mode for a large majority of the game. Through six games, the Jets have the second highest snaps of runs defended with light boxes (6 or fewer people in the box). Their EPA per attempt is middling—no I’m serious, 16th in the NFL, the literal middle—but against the Eagles, they made it work. 17 of the 22 carries against Philly were defended with a light box, and the Jets were strong in the run game. This requires a fine balance between gap penetration and gap control, with second and third level defenders being willing to occupy gaps as well. The Eagles motion into weakside zone and WR AJ Brown comes to block the safety coming downhill. This is supposed to bring the backside corner into the run fit, and corners don’t get paid to tackle.

