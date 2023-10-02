Monday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Giants

The final game of Week 4 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) on the road against the New York Giants (1-2).

Both teams are tied in the all-time series between them at 10 games a piece, however, the Seahawks have won five of their six most recent meetings. They last faced off last season, in October, with Seattle winning at home, 27-13.

The Giants currently sit in last place of the NFC East, but a win over the Seahawks would at least get them tied for 3rd with the Commanders following Washington’s loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Seahawks on Monday night, in our Week 4 rooting guide:

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at NEW YORK GIANTS: One can make the case the Seahawks are a more relevant threat to the Eagles in the NFC than the Giants are to the Eagles in the NFC East. But it’s too early in the season to get cute. It’s better to see the Giants drop to 1-3. Then again, they could win this game and very well lose their next two games: at Miami and at Buffalo. That’s the silver lining to a Giants win in this scenario. Root for the Seahawks.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ABC

Date: Monday, October 2, 2023

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (SEA), 83 (NYG), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (SEA), 225 (NYG)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks: -2.5 (-142)

New York Giants: +2.5 (+120)

Over/under: 46.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Seahawks: www.FieldGulls.com

Giants: www.BigBlueView.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.