Report: Cam Jurgens could miss several games due to foot sprain

It’s never good when one of the guys up front gets injured, and we saw that happen on Sunday against the Commanders when Cam Jurgens was sidelined late in the game. The center-turned-right guard had an MRI on Monday and, according to reports, suffered a foot sprain that could cause him to miss several weeks.

#Eagles RG Cam Jurgens suffered a foot sprain and could miss several weeks, an NFL source said. MRI confirmed team’s initial diagnosis. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 2, 2023

When Jurgens left the field, Sua Opeta took his spot. Opeta certainly has experience, getting snaps in at least seven games each of the past three seasons. So far in 2023, the offensive lineman has played in all four games, seeing both snaps on offense and special teams. The team also has Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, and Fred Johnson to fill in along the line as needed.

Losing Jurgens isn’t ideal, but at a position sandwiched between Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, it could be worse. Hopefully the second-year lineman will be able to heal up and get back on the field sooner rather than later.

Side note: Jeff McLane also reports Britain Covey is in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s game. No player this season who has suffered a concussion has been able to play the very next week, so Covey is in jeopardy of missing Week 5.