Eagles rookie report card from the Commanders game

The Eagles are 4-0 after a stressful win over the Washington Commanders. While there is plenty to be excited about regarding the likes of Jalen Hurts rounding back to form and AJ Brown being an all-world player, this was not quite a big week for the Eagles rookies.

Jalen Carter: B+



Jalen Carter has already set a high bar for expectations and I think plenty of people thought he would dominate this game after Washington gave up nine sacks last week. While he didn’t fill the box score the way people expected, he still had a hell of a game. He consistently drew double teams on passing and running downs, creating one on one opportunities for his teammates and creating free lanes for blitzing linebackers. Like a productive running back putting up 150 yards behind a dominant offensive line, it is hard to see Nicholas Morrow getting three sacks yesterday without Carter paving the way.

Jalen Carter almost had a sack on Sam Howell, but Howell broke his grasps and was able to pick up a few yards with his feet. Carter probably doesn’t let him get away next time... All in all, a more ‘workman-like game’ from Carter where he played almost half of the defensive snaps and was a load for the Washington o-line for four quarters.

The Rest: Nolan Smith saw limited defensive snaps and had a costly off-sides penalty. Not great. Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks only saw time on special teams despite injuries in the secondary. Sydney Brown was out with a leg injury and Tyler Steen was a healthy scratch. Steen will likely be active moving forward with Cam Jurgens expected to miss multiple games.