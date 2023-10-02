Eagles-Commanders snap counts

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- Dallas Goedert only saw four targets for two receptions and 25 yards despite playing the entire game.
- A.J. Brown played slightly less than Goedert and DeVonta Smith but led the Eagles in targets (13), receptions (9), receiving yards (175), and touchdowns (2).
- Olamide Zaccheaus was WR3 again with Quez Watkins out due to injury. OZ only had one catch for 11 yards but it was a very big one to move the chains on third down late in the game. OZ also had nice blocking on A.J. Brown’s first touchdown. He continues to make the case for a bigger role than he had prior to Quez’s injury.
- D’Andre Swift continues to be RB1, as he should be.
- Sua Opeta came in after halftime to replace Cam Jurgens, who left early with a foot injury. Jurgens was seen in a boot after the game. Here’s the latest word on the Eagles’ starting right guard:
#Eagles G Cam Jurgens has an MRI scheduled tomorrow on his injured foot, an NFL source said.— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 2, 2023
X-rays revealed nothing and the team is hoping it’s just a sprain.
- Kenny Gainwell’s weekly snap count: 62% in Week 1, 0% in Week 2 (out due to injury), 46% in Week 3, and 38% in Week 4. His playing time is only going down. Good.
- Not much 12 personnel in this game with Jack Stoll only seeing 8% of the snaps. His previous snap count percentages: 20% in Week 1, 35% in Week 2, 51% in Week 3. The Eagles clearly went with much more 11 personnel against Washington.
DEFENSE
- Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds were able to make it through the entire game as the Eagles’ only two healthy safeties on the 53-man roster. And they also had to help out on special teams.
- Nicholas Morrow was very productive as the Eagles’ top linebacker.
- Josh Jobe played 57% of the Eagles’ snaps last week in his first game as an outside cornerback in situations where James Bradberry plays in the slot. His playing time shot up this week.
- Haason Reddick logged his first sack of the season.
- Nolan Smith had a tough stretch in limited playing time where he wasn’t useful in coverage and then committed an offside penalty. On a special teams note, I do feel like he’s getting close to blocking a punt coming off the edge.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- First game this season with no defensive snaps for Christian Elliss. ST only.
- Tristin McCollum only played special teams in his NFL regular season debut after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad.
- In his first game back from a concussion, Boston Scott was not used on offense.
- Mario Goodrich was a healthy scratch in Week 3. The backup nickel cornerback was only used on ST in Week 4.
- Not pictured above: Fred Johnson and Jack Driscoll each played six special teams snaps.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Quez Watkins, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans, Tanner McKee, Rashaad Penny, Tyler Steen, Moro Ojomo
ACTIVE: Marcus Mariota, Albert Okwuegbunam
- Watkins and Evans seem poised to return in Week 5. Brown’s status is less certain but he might have a chance to play.
- Penny went back to being a healthy scratch as RB4.
- McKee, Steen, and Ojomo have yet to be active this season.
- Albert O was active for his first game with the Eagles but he didn’t play.
Loading comments...